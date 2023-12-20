Kondux Reveals New Vision For Customizable And Interoperable Experiences In Web3 Environments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kondux is pioneering a new era of digital interaction, transforming how individuals engage with the virtual world. Leveraging advanced AI, Kondux enables gamers, artists, and creators to forge and interact with immersive digital environments.

Kondux unveiled an updated roadmap and litepaper, confirming its commitment to new technologies and ideas and expanding further into gaming and virtual reality.



This move is part of a significant overhaul in the project's journey, including a soon-to-be-released litepaper, an augmented team, and an improved website.

Kondux is a Web3 technology development and design company that has been operating since 2021, adapting to industry changes and thriving in a competitive environment. The team is working on an interoperable technology for gaming platforms and other digital asset use cases. Notably, it is a select member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, benefitting from exclusive access to AI technology, software, hardware, tech support, and education resources.

The new Kondux roadmap reveals that new Kondux users will receive a special kNFT bundle consisting of a digital avatar, a unique item, protective armor, and a persona, each with its own digital certificate.

Moreover, the team will launch an AI Portal , enabling users to communicate with their kNFTs and enhance them with a personal touch by customizing their memories. A 3D viewport (still in development) will allow them to see their kNFTs in 3D, similar to VR immersive experiences, but without the headset.

Next, the company's proprietary AI technology and the Kondux Summarizer upgrade will enhance the kNFTs' intelligence, enabling them to interact and remember interactions more effectively.

In the third stage of its roadmap, Kondux will release a backend Persona API to the public, including detailed guides for developers, allowing creators to build their own applications. Further personalization features, such as image customization, will let users increase the uniqueness of their kNFTs using advanced algorithms. This should also open the door to business-to-business and peer-to-peer collaborations.

The Kondux team is also working on the Kondux Marketplace , which should launch as a platform dedicated to showcasing and trading kNFTs.

Further down the road, Kondux will introduce the Helix token as a versatile tool within the Kondux Marketplace, allowing users to modify their kNFTs, purchase special items, and manage transactions related to kNFT enhancements. Also, they will be able to use the future kNFT LINK option, enabling persona kNFTs to control fully articulated avatars.

The Kondux team will also use its Inception Program Member Status with NVIDIA to enhance the virtual kNFTs with cutting-edge speech and language capabilities. For example, they will integrate features like Omniverse Audio2Face, Audio2Emotion, and Audio2Gesture to make kNFTs respond with facial expressions, emotions, and gestures based on audio cues.

Lastly, Kondux is working on connectors for Unreal Engine and Unity , allowing users to bring their kNFTs into the most popular gaming environments.

The $KNDX Token

The $KNDX token fuels the Kondux ecosystem by providing technical services for creating modular Web3 environments and assets. The Kondux team is constantly improving this ERC-20 token as the center of a staking system that rewards owners. Moreover, the company's tokenomics philosophy aims toward the lightest possible taxation on system resources and the highest quality for user experience, including personal data ownership.

Users can mint a Founders Pass NFT , granting them exclusive access to monthly raffle prizes, guaranteed whitelisting, and discounts on the Disclosure kNFT collection. More importantly, they recieve a 10% boost to staking rewards.

About Kondux

The Kondux team consists of professional full-stack developers, expert programmers, and designers specializing in JavaScript, C++, C#, Python, PHP, Web3, React, Unreal Engine, Unity, AR/VR Development (PSVR & HIVE Systems), Solidity Contracts, Pytorch, Tensor, Cuda, NFT Marketplaces, and Cross-Platform SDK Integration.

The company is actively developing cutting-edge design API pipelines that seamlessly connect creativity, AI, and blockchain technology. Its projects emphasize self-governance, innovation, and uniqueness, fostering customization and scalable utility. Moreover, the team commits to embracing the future of AI-powered technologies by crafting 3D assets, NFT Marketplaces, AR/VR/XR Environments, Metaverse Spaces, and Gaming Experiences anchored in this principle. Ultimately, Kondux designs technology that reduces the strain on system resources, ensuring the highest quality user experience.

