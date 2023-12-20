(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



New clinical data showed that Lomecel-BTM improved cognitive function in multiple measures in a dose-response fashion

Caregiver ratings documented improved quality of life in Lomecel-BTM treated patients

MRI Biomarker study data showed that Lomecel-BTM countered loss of brain volume in multiple areas associated with Alzheimer's disease, reduced brain neuroinflammation and improved cerebral blood flow Overall results confirmed the drug product's therapeutic potential in the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease and support further development

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) (“Longeveron” or“Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions such as hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-related Frailty, today announces additional new clinical and biomarker results from its Phase 2a CLEAR MIND trial of its investigational product Lomecel-BTM for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

The expanded data set reinforced the earlier top-line findings showing that the primary safety endpoint was met and provided further support for Lomecel-B's positive benefit/risk profile. Additional analysis of cognitive function and daily living data consistently showed favorable results with Lomecel-BTM over placebo in a dose-response fashion, with administration of Lomecel-BTM associated with slowing and in some cases improving certain measurements of cognitive function (MoCA, MMSE). New analyses of imaging data measured using MRI showed that administration of Lomecel-BTM was associated with reduced neuroinflammation assessed by Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI), and also appeared to counter loss in brain volume in areas associated with Alzheimer's disease (TBV, hippocampus, ventricles, thalamus).

Wa'el Hashad, CEO of Longeveron, commented:“These new data support our initial results for CLEAR MIND that we announced in October and provide further validation of both the safety and therapeutic potential of Lomecel-BTM in the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease. We believe these new data may provide evidence for Lomecel-B's mechanism of action and add to the robust foundation we are building for its further investigation in Alzheimer's disease as well as other indications. We anticipate presenting the CLEAR MIND results in a major medical meeting in 2024.”

Summary of new findings:

The latest data further supports the prior findings regarding Lomecel-B's potential prevention of cognitive decline and improvement in quality of life. In addition to these clinical findings, brain imaging showed improvement in brain architecture measured by volumetric MRI and DTI, respectively.



Lomecel-BTM (25M x 1 dose, p=0.009) and the pooled treatment group (25M x 1 dose, 25M x 4 doses, 100M x 4 doses, p=0.015) demonstrated statistically significant improvements in the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), relative to placebo Lomecel-BTM demonstrated a dose-response improvement in Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) relative to baseline (mean + SD increase: 3.0+3.6 at highest dose, 39 weeks, p=0.028)

Lomecel-BTM (100M x 4 doses) demonstrated a higher level of improvement in quality of life observed by caregiver and measured by Alzheimer's Disease Related Quality of Life scale (ADRQOL).

Neuronal loss in Alzheimer's disease leads to a common feature of disease such as progressive atrophy resulting in reduction in brain volume and cortical thickness that can be measured with volumetric MRI. Brain tissue loss begins with reduction in temporal lobes structures such as hippocampus followed by atrophy in other parts of the brain (parietal, frontal).



Lomecel-BTM (100M x 4 doses) reduced the whole brain volume loss by 49% (p=0.034)

Lomecel-BTM (25M x 1 dose, p=0.015) and the pooled treatment group (25M x 1 dose, 25M x 4 doses, 100M x 4 doses, p=0.038) demonstrated statistically significant reductions in left hippocampal volume loss at Week 39 relative to placebo (Degree of reduction was 84% for 25M x 1 dose).

Brain volume preservation in the Lomecel-BTM (100M x 4 dose) dose group was accompanied by 20% and 33% reduction in left and right ventricular enlargement at Week 39 compared to placebo, respectively. The level of neuroinflammation measured by DTI was lower in all Lomecel-BTM doses at Week 39 compared to placebo.

Taken together, the Company believes the results of the CLEAR MIND study build a strong foundation for further development in mild Alzheimer's disease patients.

CLEAR MIND Results:

Overall, Lomecel-BTM appeared to demonstrate a positive benefit/risk profile. The primary endpoint of safety was met based on statistical and medical assessment.

The study safety data were consistent with an established safety profile with no incidence of hypersensitivity, infusion-related reactions, no cases of Alzheimer Related Imagine Abnormalities of Edema (ARIA-E) or microhemorrhages and superficial siderosis (ARIA-H) on Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and no notable changes in laboratory evaluations and electrocardiogram (EKG).

The secondary endpoint of change from baseline to Week 39 in CADS, demonstrated positive results, at the prespecified statistical level of p<0.1, 2-tailed:

Statistically significant improvement at Week 39 in CADS was observed for the Lomecel-BTM 25 x 106 cells (25M) x 1 dose (p=0.091) versus placebo and for the pooled Lomecel-BTM Groups (25M x 1 dose, 25M x 4 doses, 100 x 106 cells (100M) x 4 doses) (p=0.099).

In terms of the specific components of the CADS score, evaluated at p<0.05, 2-tailed:

Lomecel-BTM (25M x 1 dose) demonstrated statistically significant slowing of disease progression in left hippocampal volume (p=0.015) relative to placebo

ADCS-ADL and left hippocampal volume at Week 39 were statistically significant for the pooled Lomecel-BTM treatment groups (25M x 1 dose, 25M x 4 doses, 100M x 4 doses) relative to placebo (p=0.047) and (p=0.038), respectively

Other doses demonstrated numerical slowing and prevention of disease worsening relative to placebo in CADS, ADAS-cog-13, CDR-SB, ADCS-ADL and left hippocampal volume at Week 39

About The CLEAR MIND Study

The trial was designed to study Lomecel-BTM Effects on mild Alzheimer's disease: A Randomized, Double-Blinded, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 Trial (NCT05233774 ), named the CLEAR MIND trial. The trial included a total of 50 patients who were 60-85 years old and had a diagnosis of mild Alzheimer's disease in accordance with National Institutes of Health – Alzheimer's Association (NIA-AA) criteria, Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) score of 18-24, and a brain MRI and positron emission tomography (PET) scan consistent with Alzheimer's disease. The trial was designed to test three different dosing regimens of Lomecel-BTM vs. placebo, and patients were randomized in a 1:1:1:1 ratio. The following doses were studied: Lomecel-BTM at a dose of 25 x 106 cells (25M) on Day 0, followed by placebo infusions at Week 4, Week 8 and Week 12; Lomecel-BTM at a dose of 25M administered on Day 0, Week 4, Week 8, and Week 12 for a total of 4 doses; and at a dose of 100 x 106 cells (100M) administered on Day 0, Week 4, Week 8, and Week 12, for a total of 4 doses.

The trial randomized 50 patients (49 were treated) and was conducted at 10 centers in the U.S. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety as measured by the occurrence of serious adverse events (SAEs) within the first 30 days after each administration of Lomecel-BTM.

In consideration of the study sample size (N=49 patients), the study employed a novel global statistical test approach known as a Composite Alzheimer's Disease Score (CADS, which is accepted and increasingly used by the scientific community for AD clinical trials). The CADS served as the secondary outcome measure of the trial and combined information across cognitive, functional capacity and brain MRI domains.

The Secondary Endpoint definition is the change from baseline to Week 39 in the CADS. This score comprised of ADAS-cog-13, ADCS-ADL, CDR-SB, and left hippocampal volume (normalized for intercranial volume).

For efficacy analysis, testing of the secondary endpoint proceeded using a pre-specified, two-sided alpha of 0.1. If statistical significance was achieved at this level for any dose comparison, the study was considered positive and supportive of further study of Lomecel-BTM in a larger, higher-powered study. The individual components of the CADS were evaluated at two-sided alpha of 0.05.

Exploratory endpoints included cognitive evaluation (MMSE, MOCA), quality of life (ADRQOL), brain volumetry (vMRI), other imaging modalities, and biomarkers relevant to inflammation and vascular function.

Assessment Scales

ADAS-cog-13 - Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive 13

CDR-SB ― Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes

ADCS-ADL - Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study Activity of Daily Living

ADRQOL - Alzheimer's Disease Related Quality of Life

DTI - Diffusion Tensor Imaging

MMSE - Mini-Mental State Examination

MOCA - Montreal Cognitive Assessment

About Lomecel-BTM

Lomecel-BTM is a living cell product made from specialized cells isolated from the bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. These specialized cells, known as medicinal signaling cells (MSCs), are essential to our endogenous biological repair mechanism. MSCs have been shown to perform a number of complex functions in the body, including the formation of new tissue. They also have been shown to respond to sites of injury or disease and secrete bioactive factors that are immunomodulatory and regenerative. We believe that Lomecel-BTM may have multiple potential mechanisms of action that may lead to anti-inflammatory, pro-vascular regenerative responses, and therefore may have broad application for a range of rare and aging related diseases.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-BTM, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-BTM has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently advancing Lomecel-BTM through clinical trials in three indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease, and Aging-related Frailty. Additional information about the Company is available at .

