Compass Diversified To Host Investor Day On January 17, 2024 In Newport Beach, California

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the“Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, today announced that it will host an investor day on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, from 8:00am to 2:15pm PT in Newport Beach, California.



The hybrid event will include presentations by the CODI management team and will showcase the Company's Lugano Diamonds subsidiary, followed by Q&A sessions. In-person attendees will also receive a tour of the 5.11 headquarters in Costa Mesa, followed by a reception at Compass Diversified's West Coast office.

The virtual component of the investor day will consist of CODI and Lugano presentations and be broadcast live via webcast from 9:00am to 11:00am PT through the Investor Relations section of CODI's website. To listen to the presentations by phone, please go to this link (registration link ) and you will be provided with dial-in details. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the investor relations website.

The in-person portion of this event is strictly invite-only. Please reach out to ... to inquire about attendance.

