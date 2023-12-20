Pacvue Accelerates Growth With New Key Hires

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The commerce acceleration platform strengthens its executive team with industry pros, including a former Microsoft enterprise product veteran, to accelerate product development and meet surging demand

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue , the industry's first commerce acceleration platform, today announced it is strengthening its leadership team with several new hires across departments to ramp innovation and growth. The bolstering of Pacvue's bench builds on the momentum of its recent release of the most comprehensive commerce and retail media suite for both enterprise brands and SMBs. The company now works with more than 70,000 brands and agencies across 95+ retailers worldwide in 21 markets.



Pacvue is undergoing tremendous growth to keep up with brands' increased investment in commerce and retail media. To maintain its leading position, Pacvue added several industry veterans to its executive team including Sunava Dutta, senior vice president of product, Morgan Martins, appointed as vice president of marketing and David Kronfeld, designated as senior vice president of customer growth and experience.

Dutta joined Pacvue, after a lengthy career at Microsoft, to support the rollout of several AI-enhanced products that streamline marketplace operations, retail media activation and measurement for brands and sellers. Dutta held leadership roles at Microsoft for nearly 18 years. He most recently served as the senior director of product at Microsoft in the robotics and emerging technologies division.

“Our mission has always been to empower brands and agencies with the right solutions to maximize their commerce potential,” said Melissa Burdick, co-founder and president of Pacvue.“Over the past year, we've significantly expanded our team with proven industry veterans to ensure our solutions are always a step ahead of the evolving retail media landscape. This year we delivered on our commitment to brands and agencies in a big way, and we're eager to roll out more solutions that will give our customers an even bigger edge in an extremely competitive market.”

Pacvue continues to lead the industry in innovation. Most recently, Amazon selected Pacvue as one of its beta partners for its new AI-powered image generator tool. Additionally, the company introduced several new solutions and tools including Pacvue XL Copilot, with more AI-enhanced products set to launch in 2024.

