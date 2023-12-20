ETECH GLOBAL SERVICES OBTAINS SOC 2 TYPE 2 CERTIFICATION, REINFORCING COMMITMENT TO CLIENT AND EMPLOYEE DATA SECURITY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Etech Global Services , a leading provider of customer engagement solutions , proudly announces the successful attainment of the SOC 2 Type 2 certification. This accomplishment underscores Etech's unwavering commitment to safeguarding client and employee data through robust security measures and compliance practices.Matt Rocco, the President & CEO of Etech Global Services, emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating, "We all embrace the fact that the security of our client and employee data is of utmost importance. Working closely with clients to best serve their business needs means building trust in our processes and capabilities to maintain security and compliance at all levels. Obtaining SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a validation of our security strategy and work processes. It provides assurance to our customers that the security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy of their data is always protected."SOC 2 compliance is crucial in today's business landscape as it signifies a commitment to data protection. Ronnie Mize, the Chief Technology and Security Officer at Etech Global Services, explained, "It's important for customers and partners to know that our organization will protect their data, and the best way to demonstrate this is through an independent, reliable source. Today, a SOC 2 certification is not merely a financial investment but a fundamental necessity for building trust, bolstering revenue streams, and capitalizing on emerging business prospects. Notably, the SOC 2 report serves as a pragmatic and acceptable substitute for the intricate and time-intensive 500-question security survey, streamlining the verification process without compromising on the comprehensiveness of our security measures."Key benefits of SOC 2 compliance for organizations include valuable insight into their security posture, a strategic roadmap for cybersecurity investments and initiatives, and increased competitive positioning in the marketplace. Etech Global Services, by achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification, aims to provide its clients with an extra layer of confidence in the security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy of their sensitive data. This achievement follows Etech's successful attainment of the SOC 2 Type I Certification last year, underscoring the company's continuous commitment to evolving and enhancing its security practices.About Etech Global Services:Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions, offering a wide range of services to enhance business performance and customer satisfaction. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Etech delivers tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients across various industries.

