Minister Derrick D. Calloway Writes A Revelatory Book That Illuminates The Shadows Of Georgia's Untold History

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Journey into the southern secrets exposing Georgia's past with“Best Keep Quiet, and Not Talk About That! and Take What You Know and Heard, to the Grave!”

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold exploration of Georgia's historical shadows, Minister Derrick D. Calloway, a licensed Minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and CEO of the Non-Profit Organization, The Loaves & Fishes Ministry, authors the thought-provoking“Best Keep Quiet , and Not Talk About That! and Take What You Know and Heard, to the Grave!” This revelatory work not only sheds light on hidden truths but also challenges the current discourse surrounding critical race theory.Minister Calloway, alongside his wife Sheila F. Calloway, has dedicated thirty-two years to The Loaves & Fishes Ministry, an impactful Non-Profit Organization serving Georgia's communities and surrounding counties. As he pursues further education in Christian Leadership and Management, Minister Calloway has woven his dedication to social justice into the fabric of his literary endeavors.With meticulously researched details, Minister Calloway narrates the dark shadows of the lives of black slaves and their rich owners in Georgia. This exploration exposes the untouchables who traded in human cargo, liquors, fine cigars, and land acquisition while their most prized possessions suffered brutalization in the deep southern states.The revelations within the pages of this book bring to light the omitted fragments of Georgia's history, bridging the narratives of Blacks, Whites, Jews, and Indians. These secrets, once hidden, now echo in the halls of power and prideful groups aiming to silence voices of color and diverse backgrounds. Minister Calloway's work demonstrates how wisdom prevails, ignorance diminishes, and contributors of all backgrounds establish a new narrative in America, fostering an awakening to the true essence of the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.“Best Keep Quiet, and Not Talk About That! and Take What You Know and Heard, to the Grave!” is available for purchase on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers. For more information and profound insights, visit Minister Derrick D. Calloway's official websites at and .About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit for more information.

Lyn Goot

Writers' Branding

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube