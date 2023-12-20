OAKSTERDAM UNIVERSITY LAUNCHES COURSES TO CERTIFY CANNABIS RETAIL WORKERS BY STATE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Principal, Arcview Consulting, David AbernathyOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Oaksterdam University (OU) is excited to offer new Cannabis Responsible Vendor Trainings . These self-paced online trainings provide cannabis retail workers with the required knowledge to comply with their state's specific laws and regulations and easily communicate them to customers.It identifies the agencies responsible for regulating cannabis in their state and how to contact them, who is qualified to purchase cannabis in their state, purchase and possession limits, and other unique aspects of their state's unique market.The course provides the most comprehensive education for pursuing a cannabis dispensary worker career in the $33 billion global cannabis industry.* Individuals who finish the course may download a verifiable certificate of completion from Oaksterdam University, the world's first cannabis college.“These trainings are a must for anyone in the industry,” states David Abernathy, who is on OU's Board of Directors and principal at Arcview Consulting.“This program will help ensure that cannabis businesses and their staff are aware of the relevant cannabis regulations in their state, know how to protect themselves and their customers, and are knowledgeable about various cannabis varietals and their effects.”Oaksterdam was founded in Oakland, California, and played a pivotal role in the cannabis legalization movement that continues to spread across the country and the world. The college remains the most trusted industry training provider, with a curriculum developed by expert faculty and local leaders in the burgeoning cannabis space. OU's Responsible Vendor Training prepares dispensary workers to be safe, informed, and compliant with state regulations.They include:- Federal vs. State Laws- State Specific Laws & Regulations- Cannabis Dispensary Worker Foundations- Public Health & Hygiene- The Effects of Cannabis- Cultivar Selection- Products, Methods of Ingestion & Dosing- Customer ServiceThe training programs and certifications are $50-$150, with group discounts available. They are accessible online - anytime, anywhere - at the student's pace.Examples:According to California's Cannabis LawAlthough cannabis is legal to use and possess throughout the entire state, under Prop 64, local municipalities are responsible for determining if and how commercial markets will be permitted and regulated locally. Many jurisdictions have opted to ban commercial activities altogether. However, it is legal for residents in these counties to purchase elsewhere or even get it delivered from a nearby jurisdiction that does license commercial activity.According to Mississippi's Medical Cannabis LawPatients must be diagnosed with one of the qualifying conditions listed in the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act to qualify for a medical cannabis patient registration card. Conditions include cancer, Parkinson's, Huntington's, muscular dystrophy, Crohn's, Alzheimer's, severe injury, chronic pain and more.OU offers specific training for Mississippi, Utah, New Jersey, and California (just launched). Connecticut, Michigan, and Maryland will be offered in early 2024. Oaksterdam University can tailor the training to any state if a company or dispensary wants to offer it.For more information: /courses/ or call (510) 251-1544.Official Course TextbookThe official optional textbook for Cannabis Dispensary Trainings is The Budtender's Guide : A Reference Manual for Cannabis Consumers and Dispensary Professionals. Published by Oaksterdam Press, this powerful resource complements the course material and provides a comprehensive guide to cannabis use, products, and effects. It is available as an ebook ($9.99) or print ($29.99).About OaksterdamOaksterdam University has been the forerunner in providing the highest quality training to people involved in the cannabis industry since 2009. OU's faculty comprises professionals, academics, and subject matter experts who have taught more than 80,000 OU alumni from 110 countries. With roots growing 27 years deep, OU is a dynamic, diverse, responsive academic institute dedicated to educating the global cannabis community, industry, regulators, and government. Visit OaksterdamUniversity*MJBiz projects the U.S. medical and adult use cannabis sales could reach $33.6 billion by the end of 2023.

Chase Roberts

Oaksterdam University

+1 415-385-8072

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube