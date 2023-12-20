Salad Station Eyes Central Florida For Franchise Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Recent franchise agreements signed in Lakeland, Winter Park and Altamonte Springs/Apopka

- Salad Station Founder and CEO Scott HendersonORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Salad Station, the leading quick-service salad restaurant in the Southeast, is seeking franchisees in the Orlando/Daytona Beach area to aid its goal of tripling its current footprint by the end of 2026.“Central Florida is an important area for us,” Salad Station Founder and CEO Scott Henderson said.“Our Tampa location has been a tremendous success and we'd like to build off that along the I-4 corridor.”Some of that success includes recent franchise deals in Lakeland, Winter Park and Altamonte Springs/Apopka.Founded in 2012 by Louisiana vegetable farmers, Salad Station has a strong presence in other southern states, including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and, soon, Tennessee. Its unique pay-by-the-pound business model offers guests 100 fresh, farm-inspired ingredients for a quick and healthy meal. Coupled with low start-up costs, small footprint and simple operational model that doesn't require food and beverage experience, Salad Stationadds up to an attractive option for franchisees.By the end of 2023, 30 locations will be open with plans calling for an additional 17 locations by the end of 2024. Locations in Monroe, La. and Madison, Miss. opened this month, with another 50 slated to be added over the ensuing two years.“Franchising a Salad Station is a unique opportunity to be a local hero,” Henderson said.“My mom and I opened the first Salad Station simply because we identified that our community was lacking a quick and easy way to eat a fresh and customizable meal, large or small.”Salad Station's self-serve offerings include produce that is chopped fresh daily, premium proteins, made-from-scratch salads, fresh prepped fruit, gourmet toppings, 16 select dressings and proprietary soup recipes.“When leaving one of our locations, we hope our guest's day is just a little brighter and they crave to have the same feeling the next day,” Henderson said.Top performing locations, open six days a week, are achieving more than $700,000 in yearly gross revenue with investment as low as $200,000. The first location featuring a drive-thru will open in Ocean Springs, Miss. in early 2024. Area Development Agreements are being offered to potential franchisees interested in more than one location in a particular geographic area.About Salad Station:Founded in 2012 and built around family, Salad Station is revolutionizing a new dining category with its fast-casual, self-serve salad concept that features farm-inspired ingredients and unmatched variety. Grandfather Joe Liuzza, the heart of the Henderson/ Liuzza Family, was an ambitious young farmer who began his career in 1943 with only 20 acres and a dream. He planted the seeds for what has now grown into the largest strawberry farm in the state of Louisiana. Four generations later, the legacy lives on with the Salad Station franchise. Salad Station currently has 30 locations open throughout the United States. For more information, visit saladstationfranchise .

