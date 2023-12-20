SCAN Adds Evernorth Care Group To Arizona Provider Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCAN Desert Health Plan members will have access to in-network care and medical services from Evernorth Care Group in Arizona

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Evernorth Care Group and SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, team up to bring older adults in Arizona* access to more primary care physicians, specialists and medical care services.Eligible SCAN Desert Health Plan members and Medicare eligible individuals who choose SCAN in Arizona will have access to medical care and services at Evernorth Care Group's 20 health care centers and four urgent care locations throughout Maricopa and Pinal Counties, as well as its onsite pharmacies, laboratory, and specialty services that include behavioral health, dermatology, vision, hearing, and podiatry.“Our esteemed provider partners play an invaluable role in enabling SCAN to successfully fulfill its mission to keep seniors healthy and independent,” said Wendy Zhao, SCAN's general manager of Arizona, Nevada and Texas.“We are excited to expand our Arizona network in collaboration with Evernorth Care Group and bring our members the high-quality care and services it is recognized for.”“We look forward to providing high-quality, personalized care and exceptional service to SCAN Desert Health Plan's Medicare Advantage members in 2024,” said Jeff Holt, president and general manager of Evernorth Care Group.“SCAN Desert Health Plan is the latest to sign on with our rapidly expanding care group, bringing our nationally recognized value-based care model to even more patients across the Valley.”Evernorth Care Group has provided health care services in Arizona for more than 50 years and has a 96% patient satisfaction rating for quality care and exceptional service.*Other providers are available in SCAN's network.About SCAN Health PlanSCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 287,000 members across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and in 2024, New Mexico. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services. To learn more, visit or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.About Evernorth Care Group:Evernorth Care Group is a premier medical group practice that is nationally recognized for providing high-quality, personalized primary and specialty care to people through all ages and stages of their health journey. The group has been caring for generations of individuals and families in Arizona for more than 50 years. With 20 health care centers located throughout metropolitan Phoenix, four urgent care centers and virtual care appointments, care is conveniently available when and where it's needed. The majority of health care centers are equipped with several medical services under one roof, so patients can see their doctor, fill prescriptions and have lab work done all at one location. Behavioral health services, dermatology, imaging, vision and hearing services are also offered at select locations, as well as an outpatient surgery center. The medical group is home to 1,200 health care professionals and provides services to nearly 100,000 patients. For more information, visit EvernorthCareGroup. Evernorth Care Group is the medical practice division of Cigna HealthCare of Arizona, Inc.Media Contacts:SCANSeffrah Orlando...562.508.6781Evernorth Care GroupWhitney Anderson602.740.2373...

Seffrah Orlando

SCAN Group

email us here