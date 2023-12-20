Yamundow Camara's Journey Of Resilience And Real Estate Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yamundow Camara Founder - Sobel Properties

Yamundow Camara Founder - Sobel Properties

Real Estate Entrepreneur, Yamundow Camara, Explores Unconventional Paths to Affordable Housing

- Yamundow CamaraALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sobel Properties, an innovative real estate venture established by Yamundow Camara, is garnering attention in the industry with its distinctive approach to property investment and a compelling narrative of overcoming formidable challenges.Under Yamundow Camara's guidance, Sobel Properties specializes in acquiring distressed out-of-state properties, transforming them into fully furnished spaces that cater to a diverse clientele. This includes travel nurses, business professionals, insurance companies, and participants in the Section 8 program.Yamundow's journey commenced in a small village in West Africa , where she emerged as the last of seven siblings. Orphaned at the tender age of two, she faced numerous hardships while being raised by her elder sister in an extended family setting. The challenges of poverty, abuse, and a sense of not belonging were constant companions during her formative years.Despite these challenges, Yamundow excelled academically, securing scholarships that propelled her into college. Focused on mathematics and computer science, she overcame financial obstacles, writing code on borrowed laptops and navigating a tough college journey. After a successful internship and five years as a Software Engineer, Yamundow pursued further education through master's program scholarships. Her commitment to breaking free from a challenging environment led her to the United States in 2016, supported by a presidential fellowship.In the U.S, Yamundow's commitment to social impact soared. She founded a nonprofit organization empowering girls and women in West Africa with computer programming skills, earning her the prestigious Mandela Obama Washington Fellowship and recognition from inspiring people like the former President Barack Obama.Motivated by a dream of providing comfortable homes, Yamundow ventured into real estate investing in 2020. Sobel Properties, under her leadership, has flourished. With 47 doors in her portfolio, Yamundow generates an impressive monthly cash flow of around $80,000.Her recent acquisition, an eight-unit apartment complex near a hospital, stands as a testament to her commitment to community revitalization . Fully booked through platforms like Airbnb and Furnished Finder, the property now brings in a monthly cash flow of $20,000 to $22,000. "Don't wait to buy real estate, buy real estate and wait!" - Yamundow Camara's philosophy shows the importance of seizing opportunities and building wealth through real estate investments.Yamundow Camara's journey serves as a source of inspiration for those facing challenges. Sobel Properties, under her adept leadership, stands not only as a real estate venture but as a testament to the transformative power of determination, education, and entrepreneurship. As Yamundow continues to expand her real estate portfolio, her story inspires those looking to turn adversity into opportunity.

Yamundow Camara

Sobel Properties

+1 217-503-3924

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram