Bank of Japan maintains extremely low interest rates

(MENAFN) Referring to a statement, The Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Tuesday came to a conclusion collectively to retain interest rates at abject stages, at the same time keeping its yield curve control policy.



The short-lived interest rate remained the same at minus 0.1 percent and 10-year bond yields were at about zero percent as anticipated.



The central bank mentioned in its declaration that it will persistently pursue monetary easing among "extremely high uncertainties" in Japan and across seas.



It also stated: "By doing so, it will aim to achieve the price stability target of 2% in a sustainable and stable manner, accompanied by wage increases."



Subsequent to the action, the Japanese yen debilitated 0.5 percent to trade at approximately 143.5 per dollar in noonday trading.





