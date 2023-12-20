Businessman from Kansas pleads guilty in illicit aviation tech export to Russia

(MENAFN) Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky, a prominent businessman from Kansas, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in federal court regarding charges of engaging in a scheme to illicitly export aviation-related technology to Russia, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Court documents reveal that Buyanovsky admitted to conspiring against the U.S. and participating in international money laundering activities. He is scheduled for sentencing on March 21 and faces a potential prison term of up to 25 years.



Additionally, as part of his plea agreement, Buyanovsky consented to the forfeiture of assets amounting to USD500,000, including USD450,000 in equipment and an additional USD50,000 from his personal assets. Notably, this equipment consisted of a batch of aviation-related devices that were prohibited from export. The businessman's arrest in March, alongside his business associate Douglas Edward Robertson, coincided with heightened U.S. sanctions and financial restrictions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. These sanctions, encompassing numerous individuals and entities, were designed to curtail Russia's access to crucial technological components, including computer chips vital for contemporary military operations.



The duo, operating under the banner of KanRus Trading Co., allegedly supplied specialized aircraft electronics to Russian entities and provided repair services for equipment incorporated into Russian-produced aircraft. Following the court proceedings, Aitan D. Goelman, the legal representative for Buyanovsky, refrained from offering any comments to the press. In response to the developments, Kate Brubacher, the U.S. attorney for Kansas, emphasized the defendants' prioritization of "greed and profit" at the expense of "freedom and justice."

