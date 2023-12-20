Alibaba announces leadership change as Pinduoduo exceeds market estimate

(MENAFN) Alibaba Group has announced a strategic leadership change with Eddie Wu taking the helm of its core e-commerce business. Wu succeeds Trudy Dai, a pivotal figure and one of Alibaba's founding members. Joe Tsai, the chairman of Alibaba, highlighted in a recent internal communication that Dai will spearhead the establishment of an asset management company focused on optimizing capital returns and amplifying shareholder value.



This leadership transition comes in response to the mounting competition Alibaba faces, notably from Pinduoduo. The latter's parent company, PDD Holdings Inc., which oversees the Pinduoduo platform and the U.S.-oriented e-commerce site Temu, recently surpassed Alibaba in terms of market valuation. Specifically, PDD's U.S.-listed stocks boasted a market capitalization of USD199.41 billion, slightly edging out Alibaba's USD191.75 billion valuation. Acknowledging this shift, Alibaba's founder, Jack Ma, lauded Pinduoduo's impressive growth trajectory, signaling the need for Alibaba to recalibrate its strategies and adapt to evolving market dynamics.



In line with this sentiment, Tsai emphasized Alibaba's imperative to adopt a revitalized strategy and reconfigure its organizational frameworks to better navigate the contemporary business landscape. Following this announcement, Alibaba's stock listed in Hong Kong witnessed a positive upswing, rising by 3.5 percent in Wednesday's trading. Notably, earlier in March, Alibaba had restructured its operational divisions into six distinct units, with plans for individual capital raises and public offerings. While there were initial expectations for its cloud unit to pioneer this initiative, Alibaba decided against this move, pointing to uncertainties surrounding U.S. export restrictions on advanced AI-centric chips.

