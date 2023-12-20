Japan's exports decline amid world’s financial struggles

(MENAFN) In a recent update on Japan's economic performance, data revealed a marginal dip in exports for November compared to the previous year, marking the first such contraction in a quarter. This decline underscores the challenges Japan faces due to subdued global demand, given its significant reliance on export-centric manufacturing activities. Furthermore, the recent depreciation of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar has diminished Japan's import purchasing power, even though there's been a notable reduction in costs for commodities like oil and gas since September.



According to preliminary customs figures, Japan's exports in November saw a slight 0.2 percent drop, amounting to 8.8 trillion Japanese yen (equivalent to USD61 billion). Concurrently, imports experienced a sharper decline, plummeting by 11.9 percent to 9.6 trillion yen (approximately USD66 billion). Consequently, the nation recorded a trade deficit of 776.9 trillion yen, equivalent to USD5.4 billion. Delving into specific trade routes, while exports to other Asian countries decreased by 4 percent, shipments to the U.S. witnessed a modest uptick of over 5 percent. In contrast, exports to China, Japan's primary foreign market, dipped by more than 2 percent.



However, amid these challenging trends, certain export sectors of Japan showcased resilience. Notably, vehicle exports surged by 11 percent compared to the previous year, and shipments of computer chips experienced a commendable growth of 14 percent. Offering insights into the future trajectory, Gabriel Ng from Capital Economics commented on the ambiguous prospects for Japan's exports. Ng highlighted a consistent decline in new export orders since August and expressed concerns about the likelihood of sluggish external demand in the forthcoming year, especially with anticipated deceleration in investment expenditures by Japan's primary trading partners.

