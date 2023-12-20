Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

20 December 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2024

Effective from 1 January 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009532293, (22H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.0960% pa

DK0009538571, (22H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.7060% pa

DK0009543571, (22H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.3960% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment

Fixing_of_coupon rates_Nyrkedit_Realkredit_A_S_2023-12-20_EN