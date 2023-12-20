Victory Square Portfolio Company Hydreight Adds Semaglutide To Product Offerings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Studies have shown that Semaglutide injections can be used together with diet and exercise to help control your blood sugar and help lose weight and keep the weight off.

Nurses can now support patients with regular injections pursuant to a physician's order and help improve patient outcomes. Hydreight provides an integrated, comprehensive mobile platform that connects healthcare professionals and their patients with pharmacies in the United States.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'') (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that portfolio company Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the“Company”) (TSXV: NURS)(OTCQB: HYDTF)(FSE: SO6), a mobile clinical network and medical platform which enables flexible, at-home medical services across 50 states in the United States, is excited to announce that healthcare providers and their patients now have access to Semaglutide through the Hydreight platform.



Semaglutide injections are commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes. It can also be used together with diet and exercise to help control blood sugar and has become popular to help with weight management. Semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist and is only available with a doctor's prescription and needs to be injected on a regular basis.

According to Goldman Sachs, it is projected that by 2030, the global market for anti-obesity medications (AOMs) could grow by more than 16 times to $100 billion. Based on current trends, over half of the global population will be overweight or obese by 2035, compared to 38% in 2020, according to a World Obesity Atlas 2023 forecast.1

Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight commented,“This is a significant inflection point for Hydreight and a pivotal point for our business. We have seen huge demand in the United States for medications like Semaglutide to help with weight management. Our revolutionary technology platform allows doctors and nurses to connect with patients and pharmacy networks to provide continuous care and improve patient outcomes. Adding access to Semaglutide through our platform is the first step in our shift from preventative medicine to essential healthcare, and we are only just getting started.”

Hydreight is revolutionizing mobile medicine by building the largest mobile clinical network in the United States which operates in over 650 cities nationally. Currently, Hydreight is utilizing its proprietary platform and mobile network to provide end to end care and has built the only platform that can now host the provision of fully integrated approach to patient care which includes, lab tests, doctors' prescriptions, drug delivery, drug administering, patient monitoring and regular follow ups across the United States.

Hydreight has a robust product offering and continues to add products to its legacy IV drip therapy solution. Over the last few months, Hydreight has added aesthetics and filler, as well as NAD+ to its platform. Next year, Hydreight's platform plans to expand to accommodate lab testing and 12 blood tests that can be taken at home or office with the support of a nurse. All these products allow healthcare providers using the Hydreight platform to provide a higher level of medicine and provide a pathway to shift into medical essentials

Victory Square will be hosting an EOY Investor Webinar with CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani next week.

In this Webinar we will present and discuss:



Corporate Update on Victory Square, Business Model and recent Financials

Notable Portfolio Highlights

2024 Outlook Investor Q&A

Please see details for the webinar below:

Date: Thursday, December 28th, 2023

Time: 12:00 pm PST – 1:00 pm PST (3:00 pm EST – 4:00 pm EST)

Location: via zoom

Register Here:

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of nearly 3,000 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight empowers nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. The Hydreight platform hosts a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network that provides services in over 650 cities and growing.

Sign up to VST's official newsletter at

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Shafin Diamond Tejani”

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Victory Square Technologies Inc.



For further information about Victory Square, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact – Abbey Vogt

Email: ...

Telephone: 604 283-9166

Peter Smyrniotis – Director

Telephone: 604 283-9166

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST's sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 25+ global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn't your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we're committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best - build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you'll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

For investors, we offer a liquid way to invest in some of the world's most innovative early-stage technology companies without buying a venture fund that requires accredited investor status or multi-year commitments. It also can be purchased by non-accredited investors who are restricted from buying venture funds. Our portfolio provides a uniquely liquid, and transparent way for investors to get access to the latest technologies and emerging global trends. It is an excellent way to diversify into early-stage venture.

VST invests primarily in leading edge technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), digital health, blockchain, gaming and climate tech, which provide the potential for high growth and returns.

Victory Square integrates a strong ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) component throughout its operations. Our portfolio highlights minority entrepreneurs, often overlooked by traditional investors, including many from developing countries. We are also dedicated to giving back to the communities in which we serve and operate. VST's mandate is to assist organizations through its time, talent and treasure. Victory Square is committed to organizations that provide services in the youth, mental health, special needs, sport, tech, education, marginalized groups, First Nations, and accessibility sectors.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For more information, please visit .

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square and its portfolio companies, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance, execution of business strategy, future growth, business prospects and opportunities of Victory Square and its related subsidiaries and portfolio companies, including those items listed under the heading“Net Asset Value (“NAV”) Update”,“Notable Portfolio Highlights” and other factors beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as“believes”,“expects”,“to be”,“anticipates”,“estimates”,“intends”,“plans”,“continues”,“project”,“potential”,“possible”,“contemplate”,“seek”,“goal”,“objectives”,“outlook” or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as“may”,“might”,“will”,“could”,“should” or“would”, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statements has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Victory Square's control, including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Victory Square which are available under the Victory Square's profile on SEDAR at The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.