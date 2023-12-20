Global Tire Cutting Machine Market To Total US$ 1,735.5 Million By 2034, Expanding At A 2.5% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) United States anticipates a 2.1% CAGR in tire cutting machines (2024-2034). The market thrives on tire processing solutions, driven by infrastructure growth and eco-friendly disposal needs. NEWARK, Del, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tire cutting machine market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 1,316.7 million by 2024. The market is set to demonstrate a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2034. Anticipating a total valuation of approximately US$ 1,735.5 million by 2034, the market indicates growth and encouraging opportunities within its evolving landscape.

The tire cutting machine market is currently undergoing a transformative phase, marked by technological advancements and a heightened focus on sustainability. This dynamic landscape is characterized by integrating smart controls, automation, and Industry 4.0 principles, aiming to enhance precision and operational efficiency in tire cutting processes. The industry is witnessing a paradigm shift towards automated systems, with cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics becoming integral components of modern tire cutting machines. Sustainability remains a key driver in this market, with tire cutting machines playing a crucial role in efficient tire recycling. Industries and governments worldwide are increasingly adopting circular economy principles, and tire cutting machines are at the forefront of sustainable tire disposal and recycling efforts. Request Sample Report: Empower Your Industry Understanding with Invaluable Insights: The market is witnessing a surge in demand for machines that comply with stringent regulations regarding tire disposal and recycling, reflecting a growing commitment to environmental responsibility among businesses. The tire cutting machine market is responsive to regulatory requirements and driven by the ever-evolving needs of industries. Emerging opportunities in untapped markets, especially in developing economies, underscore the global growth potential of the industry. There is a noticeable trend toward the customization and adaptability of tire cutting machines, catering to diverse tire sizes and types. This demand for versatility reflects the industrial commitment to meeting varied operational needs across different sectors. Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market valuation in 2023 was US$ 1,283.1 million .

Based on end-user type, MRO Centers are expected to dominate at a market share of 55% in 2024.

The United States is estimated to register at a CAGR of 2.1% by 2034. Australia experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 2.2% by 2034. “A significant trend in the tire cutting machine market is the adoption of intelligent controls and automated functionalities, harnessing advancements such as artificial intelligence and robotics,” comments Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc. Competitive Landscape The competitive landscape of the tire cutting machine market is marked by fierce innovation and strategic positioning. Key players continuously strive to outpace competitors through advancements in technology and efficiency. The industrial commitment to sustainability is evident in the development of machines facilitating efficient tire recycling. As demand surges, companies explore untapped markets, particularly in developing economies, heightening the competitive potential in this evolving sector. Some of the products offered are as follows:

Key Players Product Key Insights Deluxe Pre-cured Machinery Private Limited Tractor Tyre Lug Cutting with Buffing Machine The process of lug cutting and buffing for tractor tires contributes to improved traction, enhancing the overall performance of agricultural machinery in varied terrains. Star Steel Products 3 TPH Tyre Strip Cutting Machine, 5 HP The design of the machine likely allows for versatility, accommodating various tire sizes and types, providing users with flexibility in handling different kinds of tires for diverse applications.

Key Companies Profiled



Cosmos Tech

KGN

Singla Enterprises

Star Steel Products

Kiran Engineers

Deluxe Pre-cured Machinery Private Limited

Sivan Industrial engineering

Bright Tyre Moulds & Engineering Works

Indo Green Enviro Private Limited KMT Industries

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global tire cutting machine market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand tire cutting machine market opportunities are segmented based on Cutting Capacity (Less than 50 Tires per hour, more than 50 Tires per hour), Motor Power (Less than 3 hp, 3 hp - 5 hp, more than 5 hp), End-use (MRO Centres, Tire Recycling Companies), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East and Africa)

Key Segments of Tire Cutting Machine Market Survey

By Cutting Capacity:



Less than 50 Tires per hour More than 50 Tires per hour

By Motor Power:



Less than 3 HP

3 HP to 5 HP More than 5 HP



By End Use:



MRO Centres Tire Recycling Companies

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia The Middle East and Africa



