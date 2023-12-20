Immunoscape And Mink Therapeutics Collaborate To Accelerate Novel TCR Identification And Therapeutic Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



MiNK Therapeutics combines its unique, proprietary library of T-cell antigens with ImmunoScape's cutting-edge platform for rapid discovery of novel T-cell receptors

Therapeutic development to focus on novel cell therapies as well as bispecific immune cell engagers against solid tumors



SAN DIEGO and NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmunoScape , a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation T cell receptor (TCR)-based therapeutics, and MiNK Therapeutics , Inc (Nasdaq: INKT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell targeting therapies, today announced a collaboration agreement to discover and develop next-generation TCR therapies against novel targets in solid tumors. The combined efforts of both companies aim to accelerate the development of TCR-based therapies against novel targets in T cells, iNKT cells, and other modalities, potentially offering new therapeutic approaches for diverse cancer indications.

ImmunoScape's unique Deep Immunomics platform enables high-throughput and sensitive screening of T cells against relevant tumor targets for the rapid discovery of rare, therapeutically-relevant TCRs. MiNK Therapeutics has a proprietary library of phospho-peptide neoantigens derived from a wide range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. In this collaborative effort, ImmunoScape will leverage its capabilities in multiplex antigen screening and in-depth T cell profiling to identify relevant TCRs targeting the library of phospho-peptide antigens. MiNK Therapeutics will further characterize these tumor-specific TCRs, leveraging its proprietary capabilities to analyze and select TCR candidates for optimal tumor targeting.

“ImmunoScape's mission is to utilize our Deep Immunomics platform to enable the expedited discovery of novel, safe, and efficacious TCRs,” said Choon Peng Ng, Chief Executive Officer, ImmunoScape.“Natural TCRs identified with ImmunoScape's platform can be deployed via multiple therapeutic modalities, including T cell and via MiNK Therapeutics in iNKT cell therapies and bispecific immune cell engagers. We are excited to work closely with the team at MiNK Therapeutics to fast track the development of next generation TCR-based therapies for solid tumors.”

“We have leveraged our proprietary iNKT discovery platform to develop a wholly owned library of both native and engineered allogeneic cell therapies, including bispecific iNKT cell engagers and TCRs targeting a range of antigens, such as PRAME, NY-ESO-1, and undisclosed targets,” said Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and Chief Executive Officer, MiNK Therapeutics.“We look forward to working with the ImmunoScape team to help fill a crucial gap in delivering TCR-iNKT cells and bispecific immune cell engagers. These therapeutics, armored with tumor-specific TCRs, can potentially eliminate tumor cells and alleviate immune suppression for durable anti-cancer immunity.”

About ImmunoScape

ImmunoScape is a pre-clinical biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation TCR cell therapies in the field of oncology. The company's proprietary Deep Immunomics technology and machine learning platforms enable highly sensitive, large-scale mining and immune profiling of T cells in cancer patient samples to identify novel, therapeutically relevant TCRs across multiple types of solid tumors. ImmunoScape has multiple discovery programs ongoing and is progressing towards IND-enabling studies and entry into the clinic. For more information, please visit .

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. For more information, visit or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential, anticipated benefit, plans and timelines of iNKT cells and TCRs, as well as the collaboration between MiNK and ImmunoScape. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the factors described under the Risk Factors section of the most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and the S-1 Registration Statement filed with the SEC. MiNK cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MiNK undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

