Bombardier Celebrates Delivery Of First Challenger 3500 Business Jet In Turkey To Long-Time Customer Arkasair

Immaculate Challenger 3500 business jet to be used for charter operations by the Arkasair team Best-selling Challenger 3500 aircraft continues to impress with its ultimate combination of refined, comfortable cabin, proven reliability and top performance





MONTRÉAL, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that long-time client Arkasair has added a Challenger 3500 business jet to its VIP Air Taxi and charter fleet, becoming the first customer of a Challenger 3500 aircraft in Turkey. The company has a longstanding affinity with Bombardier aircraft, having operated a Learjet 60, Challenger 300 and Challenger 604 aircraft. The new Challenger 3500 will replace the company's Challenger 300 business jet.

Founded in 1998, Arkasair provides first-class VIP Air Taxi and charter service to clients worldwide. The addition of the Challenger 3500 business jet will bolster its charter capabilities with its innovative technology, outstanding performance, luxurious cabin and sustainably minded features.

“Bombardier is proud that our long-time customer Arkasair has added a Challenger 3500 business jet to its fleet, marking the first delivery of a Challenger 3500 jet in Turkey,” said Emmanuel Bornand, Vice President, Sales, Europe, Russia, CIS, Middle East and Africa, Bombardier.“Arkasair and Bombardier share a likeminded vision: we strive for excellence and work tirelessly to offer an exceptional experience to our clients. We also continue to look for new opportunities in this important country, offering the very best business aircraft in the skies today.”

“At Arkasair, we are delighted to be adding a new Challenger 3500 aircraft to our fleet, as it perfectly complements the impeccable standards that our VIP Air Taxi clients have come to demand and expect,” said Martine De Andria, Deputy General Manager of Arkasair.“The Challenger 3500 is truly an impressive aircraft with its luxurious, comfortable cabin and outstanding performance attributes. We are thrilled to be taking delivery of the first one in Turkey.”

Built on the iconic Challenger super mid-size platform, the Challenger 3500 aircraft offers customers unrivalled comfort and reliability, while boasting top performance and delivering Bombardier's signature smooth ride.

The aircraft elevates the passengers' experience by integrating many of the features from Bombardier's Global family of aircraft, including Bombardier's exclusive and revolutionary Nuage seat. Passengers can also benefit from the ultimate cabin experience, where technology and design come together to maximize productivity while offering a refined and relaxing environment.

The Challenger 3500 aircraft is also the most sustainably designed business jet in its class. It is the first business jet in the super mid-size segment to have an Environmental Product Declaration published, documenting the aircraft's environmental footprint over its lifecycle.

The Challenger aircraft family is known for its industry-leading reliability and safety. With more than 900 business jets of the Challenger 300 series in service worldwide, the Challenger 3500 aircraft builds on the excellent track record of the Challenger family and boasts an impressive 99.8% dispatch reliability.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier's Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense's proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company's robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier . Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at . Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier, Learjet, Learjet 60, Challenger, Challenger 300, Challenger 604, Challenger 3500 and Nuage are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information

Matthew Nicholls

Bombardier

+1 514-243-8214

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at