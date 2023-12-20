Eos Energy And Partner4work Collaborate On Green Technology Career Development

TURTLE CREEK, Pa., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the“Company”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, today announced a joint commitment with Partner4Work, the workforce development organization for Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh, to establish a $500,000 training program to upskill the current and future workforce for Eos' evolving manufacturing facility in the Mon Valley. This initial investment, leveraging federal grant awards including Build Back Better and Department of Labor Green Infrastructure, reflects a true public-private partnership, blending funding and investing it in workers, communities, and regional jobseekers.

“The opportunity presented by Eos' growth in the Mon Valley is extraordinary and Eos understands the needs to be matched with innovation and upskilling its workforce,” said Roma Desai, Chief People Officer for Eos.“This partnership would give us the tools and knowledge to connect with local communities to provide career growth and development particularly in the STEAM education area.”

The program is designed to provide a framework that aims to enhance the existing programs at Eos as well as to develop new programs to fill gaps in Western Pennsylvania workforce development capabilities. The program will leverage the public workforce system to support incumbent workers, build a strong pipeline of candidates who reflect communities around the Eos facility, and grow local opportunities for clean energy careers for young adults in the region.

“What's so exciting about our partnership and this innovative framework is that we are matching the journey of individual employees with the journey of the company,” said Edgar Largaespada, Director of Strategy at Partner4Work.

“Smart public-private partnerships like this – coupled with strategic investments in one of our region's chief assets, its people – are creating the conditions that allow companies like Eos to thrive in southwestern Pennsylvania,” said Matt Smith, Allegheny Conference on Community Development Chief Growth Officer.“One of the region's communities with a deep manufacturing legacy, pride and expertise, the Mon Valley is being positioned to become an international leader in clean energy innovation and manufacturing and to stand out as a model for equitable, inclusive workforce development.”

Eos and Partner4Work expect initial efforts to include training to upskill existing workers to become proficient in operating advanced machinery and robotics for Eos' first state-of-the art manufacturing line.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises is a leading provider of safe, scalable, and sustainable zinc-based battery storage systems. With a mission to deliver energy storage solutions that are efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly, Eos is at the forefront of revolutionizing the global energy storage landscape. Eos' pioneering technology offers a cost-effective and scalable alternative to other stationary storage systems, enabling a clean energy future with improved grid reliability and resilience.

About Partner4Work

Nationally recognized for innovation, Partner4Work delivers workforce solutions for Pittsburgh and Allegheny County to ensure the current and future needs of businesses and job seekers are met. As stewards of more than $26 million in public and private workforce funds, Partner4Work oversees and funds workforce programs for adults, dislocated workers, and youth; educates the community through robust labor market analytics; and implements innovative solutions to the region's systemic workforce challenges. Partner4Work bridges the gap between people looking for work and companies in need of talent. More information is available at

