Social Media Marketing: How To Create Instagram Ads

Everything entrepreneurs need to know on running successful Instagram ads in 2024

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Instagram is one of the largest social media platforms in the world with over 1.3 billion active monthly users. As a result, it has become an essential platform for businesses looking to connect with potential customers and increase revenue - either through organic growth or Instagram ads. Instagram ads are an excellent way for businesses to promote their content to particular groups of users. These promotions come in various formats, including images, videos, and product galleries. Instagram ads are also designed to blend in with organic content, appearing on users' feeds, Stories, and Explore pages - making them more interactive and engaging. However, these posts are easily identified as promotions because of their“sponsored” label and other additional features like CTA buttons, links, and product tags.In 2024, Instagram ads are still an effective way for businesses to reach their target audience and promote their products or services. And according to Avi-Meir Zaslavsky, the CEO of 999Avi and a marketing specialist, here are two ways to run Instagram ads in 2024.Method 1: Boosting a postA simple and effective method to start advertising on Instagram is to boost an existing post that performs well. Instagram's boost feature is similar to Facebook's Boost Post option. To use it, the user must have a business or creator account on Instagram as well as a connected Facebook Business Page.“Once you have an account, you select the best-performing post you want to turn into an ad, choose a marketing goal, define your target audience, set the ad budget and duration, and review your ad before clicking Boost post,” says Avi-Meir. The ad will be reviewed and approved by Facebook, and its performance can be monitored in real time through the Promotions tab of the Instagram profile.Method 2: Use a Meta Business Suite AccountEntrepreneurs and marketers can also use the Meta business suite account to run ads if they want to get the most out of Instagram's impressive advertising features.“While this method might look like a bit of work, Avi-Meir has a 7-step guide to walk you through the entire process.”-Create a new ad campaign: The first step in creating a new Instagram ad campaign is clicking on the +Create option in the Meta ads manager.-Choose a campaign objective: The second step in creating an Instagram ad is to choose a campaign objective. This helps entrepreneurs define the goal of their ad campaign. Instagram offers several campaign objectives to choose from, including brand awareness, app installs, lead generation, traffic, engagement, and conversion.-Create a target audience:“To build a target audience, start by defining your ideal customer.” Instagram allows businesses to create targeted ads based on a range of factors, including demographics and psychographics. "Think about your audience's age, gender, location, interests, and behavior,” explains Avi-Meir.“Then, use Instagram's targeting options to narrow down your audience and ensure your ads are seen by the right people. Custom target audiences can also be created based on website visitors, email subscribers, or Instagram followers.-Select ad placements: Instagram offers several ad placement options, including Instagram feeds, stories, explore, in-stream videos, device type, and platform (Facebook, Instagram, or third-party apps).“Each ad placement offers its own benefits, and the right choice depends on your campaign objective and target audience.” For example, if you want to reach a younger audience, Instagram Stories might be the right choice. If you want to promote a product, the Instagram feed might be a better option.-Set a budget: Instagram offers two bidding options: automatic and manual. Automatic bidding allows Instagram to set the bid amount based on the budget and campaign objective. Manual bidding allows the user to set their own bid amount.“Once you've chosen your bidding option, you can set your budget and schedule for your ad campaign,” explains Avi-Meir.“You can choose a daily budget or a lifetime budget, and depending on your preference, you can also set the start and end dates for your ad campaign.”-Create the ad: Now it's time to create the Instagram ad. You can create an ad using the Instagram app or Facebook Ads Manager. Both options offer a range of ad formats, including photos, videos, carousels, and stories.“When creating your ad, make sure to add images, videos, copies, and headlines that will grab your target audience's attention and encourage them to take action.” The ad should align with the campaign objective and include a clear call-to-action that tells viewers what they need to do next. It can also contain website links and a meta pixel to make tracking easier. Once everything here is settled, hit the publish button.-Monitor and optimize the ad campaign: Once the Instagram ad campaign is up and running, it's very crucial to monitor its performance and make adjustments as needed. Instagram offers analytics tools that track metrics like impressions, clicks, and conversions,” explains Avi-Meir.“By monitoring these metrics, you can see which ads are performing well and change those that are not.” When optimizing the ad campaign, try adjusting your targeting, ad placement, ad creative, or budget to see if it improves performance. It's also a smart idea to do A/B split testing to see which ad variation resonates best with the target audience.In conclusion, Instagram ads will still be a valuable way to reach a larger target audience and get more business. And by following these seven steps, anyone can create effective Instagram ad campaigns that drive results. Just remember to make them mobile-friendly and creative by experimenting with different ad types.

