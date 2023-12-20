Illegal cocoa harvesting threatens biodiversity in Nigeria's Omo Forest Reserve

(MENAFN) In the heart of a Nigerian rainforest, once brimming with dense foliage and vibrant biodiversity, men adorned in worn-out work attire navigate their way through a thicket. Their mission: to harvest cocoa destined for global markets, including Europe and the U.S. Kehinde Kumayon, accompanied by his assistant, diligently clears the undergrowth to ensure their cocoa trees receive ample sunlight, even as they replace the rich, natural ecosystem that previously thrived here. Amidst this backdrop, the sound of endangered African forest elephants resonates, and threatened species like pangolins and white-throated monkeys move stealthily, highlighting the area's ecological significance. Recognized as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the Omo Forest Reserve, located northeast of Lagos, is a sanctuary boasting Africa's densest butterfly population.



However, investigative reports by The Associated Press unveil a disconcerting reality. Despite being designated as a conservation zone where cocoa farming is explicitly prohibited, evidence indicates ongoing cocoa cultivation within the Omo Forest Reserve. Numerous sources, including farmers, licensed buying agents, and brokers operating within the reserve, confirm that major players in the cocoa industry, such as Singapore's Olam Group and Nigeria's Starlink Global and Ideal Limited, are involved in purchasing cocoa from this protected area. Additionally, Tulip Cocoa Processing Ltd., a subsidiary of the Dutch company Theobroma, is also implicated.



These entities subsequently supply cocoa to renowned chocolate manufacturers like Mars Inc. and Ferrero. However, due to the intricate and often opaque nature of the chocolate supply chain, it remains challenging to ascertain whether cocoa sourced from the deforested regions of Omo Forest Reserve finds its way into popular products such as Snickers, M&Ms, Butterfinger, and Nutella. While Mars and Ferrero vaguely reference farming regions proximate to the forest on their official platforms, specific locations remain undisclosed, casting a shadow over the conservation ethics of the global chocolate industry.

MENAFN20122023000045015682ID1107632976