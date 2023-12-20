OpenAI inaugurates specialized team to identify, mitigate AI-related threats

(MENAFN) In a proactive move to address potential risks tied to advanced artificial intelligence, OpenAI has inaugurated a specialized team tasked with identifying and mitigating AI-related threats. This initiative underscores the organization's commitment to ensuring that any AI model's launch is preceded by rigorous risk assessments, with the possibility of suspending models deemed overly hazardous.



This strategic decision follows closely on the heels of a notable episode involving Sam Altman, the creator behind the ChatGPT interface. Altman faced a brief period of dismissal only to be reinstated shortly thereafter. Sources within the American media have hinted at underlying tensions, suggesting that certain board members expressed concerns about Altman's inclination toward the swift advancement of OpenAI's technologies, potentially overlooking associated ethical and safety considerations.



Heading this newly constituted risk assessment team is Alexander Madry, an esteemed computer science researcher from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Madry, currently on sabbatical from his professorial role at MIT, announced his leadership role in this venture via a post on the X platform (previously known as Twitter). The primary focus of this dedicated group will revolve around assessing "frontier" AI models—cutting-edge creations that outpace even the most sophisticated existing AI systems.



In a formal statement addressing this initiative, OpenAI representatives conveyed a pressing concern: the existing scientific exploration into the potential perils of artificial intelligence remains alarmingly inadequate. By establishing this dedicated team, OpenAI aims to bridge this knowledge gap, crafting a robust framework to evaluate and address potential AI-associated risks comprehensively. As part of their mandate, the team will rigorously assess new models across four pivotal risk categories. The foremost among these categories centers on cybersecurity, specifically evaluating a model's capacity to orchestrate large-scale information-based attacks.

