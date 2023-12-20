Monsanto to pay USD857M over PCB exposure at Washington school

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, the American judiciary has mandated Monsanto, a subsidiary under the umbrella of the German conglomerate Bayer Group, to disburse USD857 million as compensation to students and parents associated with a school contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls, commonly referred to as "eternal" pollutants. Responding to this directive, Monsanto conveyed its intent to challenge the ruling, echoing similar moves it made in prior cases linked to the same institution, the "Sky Valley Educational Center" located in Monroe, Washington state.



The lawsuit originated when five former students and two parents from the Sky Valley Educational Center in Monroe, Washington state, filed a complaint in King County, encompassing Seattle. Their grievance pivoted on health complications purportedly stemming from exposure to PCBs present in the school's lighting fixtures. Notably, this recent judicial order adds to a series of prior rulings that have already compelled Monsanto to compensate several teachers, students, and parents associated with the same school, culminating in financial settlements amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.



While defending its position, Monsanto has repeatedly emphasized its discontinuation of PCB production. The company ceased manufacturing these chemicals, primarily employed for fire prevention, in 1977. This cessation predates the U.S. government's prohibition of PCBs in 1979. However, the legal contention pivots on claims that Monsanto failed to provide adequate warnings regarding the persistent nature of PCBs, leading to their prolonged presence and subsequent health risks, as articulated by Felix Luna, the attorney representing the seven plaintiffs. Luna underscored during the trial that Monsanto neglected to forewarn stakeholders about the enduring lifespan of PCBs, especially in the infrastructure where they were integrated.



