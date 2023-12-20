FIA confirms Bridgestone as sole future tire supplier for ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from 2026-2027 season

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) December 20, 2023 —Bridgestone Corporation has been named by the FIA at the World Motor Sport Council in Baku as sole future tire supplier for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship starting in the 2026-2027 season. Bridgestone's selection by the FIA as the sole tire supplier for Formula E, covering seasons 2026-2027 through 2029-2030, will be a cornerstone of the company's sustainable global motorsports strategy. Through such supply arrangements with the FIA, Bridgestone will continue to develop and refine sustainable technology and accelerate innovation to deliver value where it “produces” and “uses” tires, and then “renews” them to raw materials. Under the company’s mission “serving society with superior quality”, Bridgestone is dedicated to shaping, being essential to the future of mobility through the products it supplies as part of its sustainable global motorsports initiatives. The company's commitment extends beyond the racetrack, aiming to contribute significantly to the realization of a sustainable society.



“Motorsports is Bridgestone’s passion. Always has been, and always will be. I am delighted to be able to announce our return to an FIA World Championship this year as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our motorsports activities. Carrying on our 60-year legacy in motorsports, we are very excited about being the FIA’s sole tire supplier for Formula E from the 2026 -2027 season. Sharing the passion to race and passion to win, Bridgestone has empowered the best performance of cars, drivers and teams in racing conditions by repeatedly taking on the ultimate challenges while ensuring safety and peace of mind based on our fundamental principle “tires carry life”. This “ultimate challenge”, as we call “challenge for excellence”, is our origin as a tire manufacturer and shaped the foundation of our premium tire business. As we face our next stage, Bridgestone aims to evolve sustainable global premium motorsports products with our enduring passion to embrace the ultimate challenge and to pursue excellence in every moment. The core of our supply arrangement with the FIA will be the expansion and enhancement of “ENLITEN®” tire product technology, enabling “ultimate customization” that we define our “new premium in the EV era”. I am looking forward to starting our activities in the Formula E from 2026 – 2027 season.” said Shu Ishibashi, Global CEO and Representative Executive Officer, Bridgestone Corporation.



The company strives to achieve the corporate commitment of "Emotion: Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility" described in "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" through its sustainable global premium motorsports activities.





