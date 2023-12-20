Joramco Academy Embarks on Promising New Academic Year

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – December 20, 2023) ¬— Joramco Academy, a subsidiary of Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has recently announced the commencement of its new academic year, with two new classes.



The semester commenced in November after a successful campaign aimed at promoting the academy’s educational program. The campaign was designed to attract potential students and support youth and decrease unemployment rates in Jordan.

Commenting on this occasion, Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie, said, “The academy is thrilled to extend a warm welcome to the newest group of students. We are excited to guide them through their four-year journey, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the future workforce. Our aim is to cultivate a talented pool of individuals who will bring invaluable competencies and contribute to the growth of this field. We eagerly anticipate their success and impact in shaping the future of our company.”





