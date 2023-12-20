Russian court rules in favor of Baltika Breweries allowing company to continue using beer brands of its former partner

(MENAFN) In a landmark legal development, the Russian court has ruled in favor of Baltika Breweries, allowing the company to continue using the beer brands of its former partner, Danish brewing giant Carlsberg. The decision, announced by the Arbitration Court of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, deems the unilateral termination of licensing agreements by Carlsberg Group in 2013 with its former Russian unit, Baltika Breweries, as invalid. This encompasses licensing agreements for the production and sale of a range of products, including both international and local beer brands.



The court's comprehensive decision, as published on Russia's information portal Digital Justice, marks a significant victory for Baltika Breweries. The brewing company had filed a lawsuit in October, seeking to prevent Carlsberg from unilaterally terminating licensing contracts for the use of popular brands in Russia after the Danish brewer exited the country's market.



The legal dispute gained momentum after the Russian government temporarily took control of Carlsberg Group's Russian unit, Baltika, in August, transferring its business operations to the Federal Property Management Agency. In response to this transfer, Carlsberg terminated its licensing agreements with Baltika in October, prompting the legal challenge from the Russian brewing company.



To safeguard its interests during the legal proceedings, the court imposed interim measures, prohibiting the Federal Service for Intellectual Property Rospatent from registering the termination of Baltika's rights to several key brands, including Tuborg, Kronenbourg, Seth & Riley's Garage, Holsten, and LAV.



Carlsberg's departure from the Russian market was announced in March 2022 amidst the backdrop of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow. The Danish brewer had operated eight production facilities in Russia before deciding to exit the country.



This legal victory for Baltika Breweries not only underscores the intricacies of international business relationships but also sets a precedent in addressing the complexities that arise when multinational corporations navigate legal frameworks and contractual obligations in the face of geopolitical shifts and market exits.





