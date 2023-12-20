Germany Considers EU Asylum Agreement Necessary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The German government Wednesday considered the asylum agreement of the European Union countries as necessary and overdue, adding that Europe needs reliable laws in that regard.

Movement among the 26 European Union countries, which is based on the Schengen agreement, needs the European countries' approval to reform the asylum system, the Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement.

Baerbock admitted the asylum agreement did not meet all of Germany's goals, although the EU countries reached common grounds that would benefit everyone.

According to the new law, Europe will tighten the security of its borders and limit the influx of refugees into its territories, while also distributing the refugees to all countries. (end)

onj













MENAFN20122023000071011013ID1107632954