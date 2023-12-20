Austria Considers Entry Ban Of Israeli Extremists

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Dec 20 (KUNA) --- Austria plans to adopt a strict policy against Israeli extremists accused of committing violent actions against the Palestinian civilians, Foreign Minister Alexander Schulenburg said in remarks published by media Wednesday.

"Violent actions against civilians by the extremist settlers are extremely unacceptable and irresponsible," foreign minister said.

He said Austria was in favor of a European decision against the extremist settlers.

The Austrian Government is opened for proposals by the EU Commission in Brussel, foreign minister spokeswoman said.

The EU has similar measures against the Russians, Iranians, Syrians and Chinese, according to Austrian media.

The US and its western allies are sending signals to the Israeli occupation that their solidarity did not mean tolerating the settlers' actions in the West Bank. (end)

