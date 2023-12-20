Kuwait Amir Accepts Gov't Resignation, Assigns It To Act As Care Taker

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah accepted Wednesday the resignation of the government and assigned it to act as care-taker. In an Amiri Order, His Highness the Amir accepted the resignation of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the Ministers, who would act as care takers and run urgent matters. (end) bs

