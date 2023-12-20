OPEC Secretary General Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Assuming Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al-Ghais congratulated on Wednesday His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on taking the constitutional oath and becoming the 17th ruler of the State of Kuwait.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Ghais praised the journey of His Highness the Amir in all positions he held and succeeded in, which contributed to the development of the country.

He also praised His Highness the Amir's vision in fields of economy, and the support he provides to oil and gas production, noting that Kuwait is one of the founding countries of OPEC, which helped overcome many difficulties in the organization's history.

He added that His Highness the Amir has a high sense of awareness and knowledge on international affairs and global oil markets, as well as the decision related to OPEC and OPEC+ which has a direct impact on Kuwait.

Al-Ghais affirmed that the work will continue based on support of His Highness the Amir and OPEC will maintain strength and cohesion to face future challenges in the oil and energy market. (end)

amg













MENAFN20122023000071011013ID1107632949