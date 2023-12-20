Dovish BOJ Boosts Japan Stocks

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia markets rose Wednesday, with Japan stocks extending gains to another session after the country's central bank left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged at its final meeting this year.
The Nikkei 225 Index leaped 456.55 points, or 1.4%, to 33,675.94.
The Bank of Japan kept interest rates at -0.1%, while sticking to its yield curve control policy that keeps the upper limit for 10-year Japanese government bond yield at 1% as a reference. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda also struck a dovish tone at a press conference after the policy decision.
The yen, steadied against the dollar, last up 0.08% at 143.71.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 108.01 points, or 0.7%, to 16,613.81.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 slid 36.54 points, or 1.1%, to 3,297.50.
The People's Bank of China held its one-year loan prime rate - the peg for most household and corporate loans in the country - at 3.45%.
The five-year benchmark loan rate - the peg for most mortgages - was unchanged at 4.2%.
In other markets,
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index dropped 8.59 points or 0.3%, to 3,108.03.
In Taiwan, the Taiex gained 58.65 points, or 0.3%, to 17,635.20.
In Korea, the Kospi index marched ahead 45.75 points, or 1.8%, to 2,614.30.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 retreated 37.57 points, or 0.3%, to 11,579.80.
In Australia, the ASX 200 hiked 48.81 points, or 0.7%, to 7,537.88.
