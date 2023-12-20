Mixed Performance and Correction Risks in the GCC

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded mixed performances as traders reacted to the changing geopolitical situation in the region and energy price volatility.

The Dubai stock market could continue to see some risks near its high last month. The market could find support in an improving sentiment globally however geopolitical risks in the region could remain a source of concern.

The main index for the Abu Dhabi stock market recorded some volatility but traded sideways. The market could remain exposed to the geopolitical risks in the region while a rebound in oil prices could support expectations. At the same time, the surge of Pure Health’s stock could boost sentiment among investors and help improve the market’s attractiveness.

The Qatari stock market recorded smaller gains after a strong rebound and could be exposed to price corrections if traders move to secure their gains.

The Saudi stock market could see some downside risks as traders move to secure their gains. The market has recorded strong gains for the past two months and remains on an uptrend overall. The volatility in oil prices and geopolitical risks could create fuel risks.





