Dubai’s Food-preneurial Success Stories Being Cooked Up In The Co-Kitchens

(MENAFN- Coco – Communications Consultants) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 20 December 2023 – A groundbreaking initiative that stands as the UAE's first and only Dubai SME-certified food business incubator, The Co-Kitchens provides a dynamic space where culinary enthusiasts can transform their dreams into reality. Offering a supportive and fully equipped environment, this incubation hub allows individuals to experiment, perfect, and launch their concepts. Food-preneurs can harness the power of this cost-effective solution, ensuring they have the necessary tools to bring their gastronomic visions to life.



Committed to nurturing local talent and startups, The Co-Kitchens is a driving force behind breaking barriers to entry in the highly competitive food industry and provides the infrastructure to develop idea-stage ‘food heroes’ into viable businesses. The incubation hub has played a pivotal role in the success stories of several local food startups in the last year, underscoring the positive impact of this unique food business accelerator initiative. Entrepreneurs within the hub benefit from a cooperative atmosphere and ecosystem, fostering a space where they can learn from one another, collaborate on projects, and develop partnerships within the community.



“Whether it's Jinxy's crafting addictive chilli flavours, Crumbles Bake Shop turning passion into confections, Mighty Mums Kitchen emphasizing health and deliciousness, The Up Rising creating customizable treats, or Camp's Kitchens carving their unique chilli-laced path, all these remarkable brands started their food development and production journey at The Co-Kitchens. 2023 has seen us strive to be a driving force behind our ‘food heroes’ culinary entrepreneurship, creating a legacy of success stories within the vibrant food landscape,” comments Shahzad Bhatti, Founder, The Co-Kitchens.



Jinxy's Chilli Oil

Jinxy's emerged from a passion that swiftly evolved into an addiction. Their artisanal chili oils and crisps are meticulously crafted to enhance and complement anything they're paired with. Ideal for pairing with noodles, pasta, dumplings, and any main course, one would be hard-pressed to find a meal that Jinxy's doesn't take to the next level. All batches at Jinxy's are handcrafted and made with love, ensuring that every single jar is nothing short of perfection when it leaves The Co-Kitchens.



Crumbles Custom Bakes

Aswathy Varghese is the creative force behind Crumbles Bake Shop catering to all tastes from traditional cakes to Keto, Vegan, and Gluten-Free options. Hailing from a family of entrepreneurs, Aswathy values the opportunities her DED license via The Co-Kitchens has opened for her business. Her journey includes a valuable mentorship from Shahzad, shaping her into the skilled baker and entrepreneur she is today.



Mighty Mum’s Kitchen – Healthy Snacks

Mighty Mums Kitchen, the culinary haven where health meets deliciousness, is expertly curated by the Chief Food Officer—a devoted mother of two boys who imparts health education through love and simple food wisdom. Celebrated for using organic, premium ingredients, Mighty Mums Kitchen is renowned for its commitment to crafting gourmet, unique, and made-to-order products. From Gulkand, Saffron, and Turmeric Granola to seasonal special mixes, sugar-free energy balls, air-dried moringa powder, and much more, each creation is a testament to the brand's dedication to blending flavour and well-being. With an emphasis on using minimal ingredients, Mighty Mums Kitchen continues to redefine the culinary experience, ensuring that every bite is a harmonious balance of nutrition and exquisite taste.



The Up-Rising

The Up Rising, founded by Vidya and Sithara, is where little bakes make memories. The Up Rising specializes in crafting treats that are not only delicious but also cater to dietary needs, offering options such as Gluten-free, Vegan, and Refined Sugar-free. Let The Up Rising transform your sweet moments into a symphony of flavors, where every bite tells a tale of indulgence and mindful eating.



Camp’s Kitchen – Craft Hot Sauce

With COVID-19 as the catalyst for the growth of Camp’s Kitchen, the brand’s concept is all about creating high-quality, unique and super-flavorful hot sauces. Meticulously handmade at The Co-Kitchens, their small-batch sauces are crafted from fermented peppers, adding complexity and reducing the need for vinegar which allows the ingredients to shine. With a commitment to all natural sauces, Camp’s Kitchen uses no preservatives or additives and minimal added sugar. Instead, sauces are balanced and enhanced with the natural sweetness and flavor complexity of various fruits.



"The Co-Kitchens' incubation hub is not just a space; it's a launchpad for culinary dreams. We are proud to be the catalyst for local talent and startups, providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive in the competitive food industry," adds Shahzad Bhatti.





MENAFN20122023006373013802ID1107632931