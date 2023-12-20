French Authority fines Rolex's USD100.19M over online sales restrictions

(MENAFN) The French Competition Authority has levied a substantial fine of 91.6 million euros (USD100.19 million) on Rolex's French subsidiary, citing a decade-long prohibition that prevented its distributors from selling products online. This decision comes in response to appeals from the Federation of Watch and Jewelry Industry and the jewelry firm Pellegrin & Fils. In its official statement, the authority contended that the contractual terms established between Rolex France and its distributors constituted a vertical agreement that significantly curtailed competition within the market.



Furthermore, the competition watchdog expressed profound concerns about the implications of such restrictive practices. By obstructing a crucial marketing channel, the measures potentially disadvantaged both consumers and distributors. This sentiment was particularly resonant given the exponential growth observed in online luxury product sales over the past fifteen years, a trend encompassing the watch industry. Emphasizing the gravity of the violation, the authority underscored the extended duration of these restrictive practices, spanning over a decade, leading to the imposition of the hefty 91.6 million euro penalty on Rolex France. Notably, this penalty extends its implications to encompass Rolex Holding SA, Rolex SA, and the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation, all of which have been deemed jointly and severally accountable for the fine.



In defense of its stringent online sales restrictions, Rolex cited overarching objectives: safeguarding its esteemed brand image and combatting the proliferation of counterfeit products in the market.

