Israel Is Doing The Right Thing In Gaza

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The October 7 onslaught on Israel has been alternatively compared to Pearl Harbour 1941 (a devastating strike in peacetime); Yom Kippur 1973 (a surprise attack against the Jewish country on a revered Jewish festival – this time Simchat Torah, the Torah Joy Festival); 9/11 2001 (a massive terrorist aggression against civilians); and above all, in view of the systematic murdering, raping, torturing, maiming and abducting of Jews as Jews, whatever their age or gender, that Hamas planned and carried out, to the Holocaust.

However, a fifth comparison should be drawn as well: Kristallnacht 1938. The parallel, here, is not merely about the pogrom the Nazis unleashed on November 9 that year against about one million Jews in the Greater Reich (Germany and the recently annexed territories of Austria and Sudetenland), which brought about the destruction, within hours, of nearly 300 synagogues and hundreds of deaths, either by beating or suicide.

It is also, and primarily, about the pogrom's aftermath: the perverse Nazi contention that the Jews had in fact“provoked” the unrest and were thus were collectively liable to a one billion reischsmark fine.

Let's face it. Indeed, the

sanior pars

of world opinion (mostly but not exclusively located in countries with a strong Judeo-Christian tradition), was appalled by the Hamas atrocities, which were filmed and triumphantly shared in real-time on the social networks by the perpetrators themselves, and later confirmed by survivors' testimonies and overwhelming forensic evidence.



Indeed, most Western or Western-style governments immediately endorsed Israel's right to self-defense against Hamas. Indeed, the visits to Israel, right in the middle of the battle, of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholtz, the prime minister of Britain, Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of Italy, Georgia Meloni, the chairperson of the European Commission, Ursula Van der Leyen, were unprecedented and unmistakable gestures of support and sympathy.

US President Joe Biden and Israel leader Benjamin Netanyahu in a post-October 7 embrace. Image: NBC Screengrab