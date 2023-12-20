European stocks soar amid decreasing inflation, expected Central Bank actions

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, European equities experienced an upswing, buoyed by declining government bond yields, which followed notable remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) officials and corroborated data highlighting a deceleration in inflation within the eurozone. Specifically, the European STOXX 600 index concluded with a 0.4 percent increase. This positive trajectory paralleled the performance of the Standard & Poor's 500 index in New York, which hovered close to its record peaks. Market participants are increasingly anticipating forthcoming moves by significant central banks, notably the Federal Reserve and the ECB, to initiate interest rate reductions in the upcoming year.



Within Europe, the travel and entertainment sector emerged as a frontrunner, witnessing a robust 1.8 percent surge, thereby leading the broader sectoral advancements. This was closely trailed by gains in both the mining and financial services sectors. Shedding light on the economic landscape, recent data divulged that inflation in the eurozone decelerated notably to a rate of 2.4 percent in November on a year-on-year basis. However, it's worth noting that a consensus among many economists suggests an eventual resurgence in price pressures as subsequent months unfold.



Offering an analytical perspective, Michael Field, the European market strategist at Morningstar, remarked, “With inflation hovering around the ECB's 2 percent target, the institution's primary focus is likely to pivot towards sustaining the eurozone economy. This economy, by various indicators, seems precariously poised, especially given the looming specter of a potential recession in 2023.” Echoing sentiments and providing further insights into the ECB's stance, Francois Villeroy de Gallo, a distinguished member of the ECB's Governing Council, conveyed that interest rate adjustments are anticipated in 2024. He underscored the ECB's commitment, reiterating the imperative of anchoring inflation at or below the two percent threshold by the culmination of 2025.

