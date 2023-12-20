Alphabet to disburse USD700M to address Google Play's policies, legal challenges

(MENAFN) Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, has revealed its intentions to disburse USD700 million to address and amend Google Play's policies, aiming to resolve significant legal challenges. These lawsuits alleged that Google's app store wielded undue influence and control over the Android system application market, effectively establishing a monopoly. The resolution seeks to conclude cases brought forward by prosecutors representing around 36 states, which collectively contended that Google's practices stifled competition and limited consumer choice.



According to details submitted to the court, the settlement agreement mandates revisions to Google Play's policies. The objective behind these amendments is to alleviate barriers that hinder competition within the application distribution and payment service sectors. These legal challenges, consolidated in a federal court located in California, posed substantial risks to the vast revenues Google derives from the sale and distribution of apps via its Google Play platform.



Offering insights into the company's perspective, Wilson White, Google's Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy, articulated that the settlement underscores Android's inherent flexibility and user choice. White emphasized that while ensuring robust security measures and fostering competitive dynamics with other operating systems, Google remains committed to enhancing the Android ecosystem for both developers and users. The announcement comes on the heels of a recent federal jury ruling in San Francisco, which sided with Epic Games. The verdict corroborated Epic Games' assertions that Google Play's prevailing policies concerning app distribution, payment structures, and associated fees violated legal standards. Echoing these sentiments, state prosecutors who initiated the lawsuit in 2021 alleged that Google had employed anti-competitive strategies, effectively cornering developers into exclusively leveraging Google Play as their primary avenue to reach end-users.

