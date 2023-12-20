Iran executes woman convicted of murdering husband

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Iran carried out the execution of a woman, Samira Sabzian, who was convicted of murdering her husband. Sabzian had married while underage and had spent the last decade in prison.



The execution took place at dawn in Ghezel Hesar prison, located in the satellite city of Karaj near Tehran, despite international pleas for clemency, reported the Iran Human Rights (IHR) group based in Norway.



According to the IHR, Sabzian was a victim of child marriage, marrying her husband at the age of 15, and had suffered from domestic abuse as indicated by her relatives.



She was arrested at the age of 19 on charges of killing her husband and subsequently received a death sentence.



Throughout her imprisonment, which spanned ten years, she was unable to see her two children until a final meeting in prison earlier this month, as detailed by the IHR.



"Samira was a victim of years of gender apartheid, child marriage and domestic violence, and today she fell victim to the incompetent and corrupt regime's killing machine," stated IHR director Mahmood-Amiry Moghaddam.



Human rights organizations have expressed serious concern about a notable increase in executions in Iran this year.



Amnesty International reported that in November alone, at least 115 individuals were executed, raising alarm about the surge in capital punishment in the country.

