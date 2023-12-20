US shows concern over Chinese EV investments in Mexico amid trade tensions

(MENAFN) The U.S. government has conveyed its apprehensions to Mexican authorities regarding an anticipated influx of Chinese investment, specifically in the realm of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing. Reports indicate that three prominent Chinese EV manufacturers, namely MG, BYD, and Chery, are actively engaging in discussions with Mexican officials to establish manufacturing facilities within the country's borders. Additionally, there are indications of another Chinese firm planning a substantial investment of USD12 billion for the construction of a battery plant in Mexico. This surge in Chinese investment not only underscores their strategic interest in the Mexican market but also positions Mexico amidst the escalating trade tensions between the United States and China.



Sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations have revealed that U.S. officials have extensively raised concerns regarding the burgeoning Chinese investments during their dialogues with Mexican counterparts. Recognizing the intricate diplomatic and economic dynamics at play, Mexican officials have expressed a need for cautious deliberation on these Chinese propositions, understanding the potential ramifications and sensitivities tied to their northern neighbor, the United States.



Mexico's burgeoning automotive sector, ranking as the seventh-largest globally, presents an attractive landscape for foreign investments, especially amidst disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing U.S.-China trade skirmishes. Boasting competitive labor costs and a well-established automotive supply chain, Mexico further benefits from its participation in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), offering preferential trade terms with both the U.S. and Canada. Highlighting this evolving landscape, Francisco Batista from Ernst & Young in Latin America emphasized the escalating interest from Chinese entities in Mexico's automotive sector. He specifically pointed out ongoing engagements with four major Chinese EV manufacturers contemplating significant manufacturing ventures within Mexico, signifying a pivotal juncture in the country's automotive evolution.

MENAFN20122023000045015682ID1107632896