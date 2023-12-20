Switzerland, 6 EU nations commit to eliminate carbon emissions from power generation

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, it was announced through a press release that Switzerland and six European Union nations have committed to eliminating carbon emissions from power generation by 2035.



The energy ministers of these seven countries, comprising Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, formally signed the agreement in Brussels on Monday, as revealed by the Swiss Energy Ministry.



"Phasing out fossil fuels is only worthwhile if the imported electricity is also fossil-free," Switzerland's minister, Albert Rosti, informed the nation’s official news agency.



The countries that have signed the agreement are part of the Pentalateral Energy Forum, also known as Penta Forum. This forum operates as a platform for voluntary, transnational cooperation and plays a leading role in shaping the European energy and electricity system.



During an interview in Bern, Rosti also highlighted the significant role of nuclear energy in Switzerland.



"We assume that the existing nuclear power plants will run for longer than the 50 years envisaged. We are currently assuming at least 60 years," he declared. Highlighting that numerous countries are in the process of planning new nuclear power plants, he emphasized their significance in the context of decarbonization efforts.



Rosti informed the broadcaster that Switzerland would continue to play a crucial role as an electricity hub, emphasizing its substantial storage capacities that benefit the other six countries in various ways.



As per calculations conducted by the Swiss energy start-up Aliunid, 55 percent of Switzerland's electricity generation last year was derived from hydropower, wind, and solar sources.



Nevertheless, a substantial portion of the electricity consumed in the country is sourced from abroad, and it carries significantly higher emissions, as reported by the Swiss Federal Office for the Environment.

