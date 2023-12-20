1-800 WATER DAMAGE Of Seattle Leads Efforts To Help Local Homeowner In Crisis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The trusted property restoration provider partnered with NW New Generation Services and Premier Restoration Services to repair, restore and rebuild Patricia Scibilia's severely damaged bathroom

SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800 WATER DAMAGE , a leader in the property restoration industry tirelessly devoted to Restoring What Matters MostTM, recently lived up to its motto when the company helped Seattle-area homeowner Patricia Scibilia during an unexpected crisis.

The trusted property restoration provider 1-800 WATER DAMAGE recently partnered with NW New Generation Services and Premier Restoration Services to repair, restore and rebuild a local homeowner's severely damaged bathroom.

The 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Seattle team, including Rich Rye, director of sales and marketing, project coordinator Nina Coy, project manager Josh Jimenez and owners Tod and Joanne Sandberg, spearheaded efforts to offer free abatement, remediation and restoration services to repair and upgrade Scibilia's severely impacted bathroom after inspections revealed thousands of dollars' worth of water damage, asbestos and microbial growth.

In addition to suffering major damage to her home, Scibilia is still grieving the loss of her daughter, who recently passed away.

"When Nina told me 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Seattle would provide their services at no cost, I was speechless," Scibilia said. "When I asked why they wanted to help me, she told me that maybe my late daughter was still looking out for me. This abounding kindness and thoughtfulness meant the world to me."

During an August inspection, Jimenez and his team identified severe damage to Scibilia's bathroom vanity and crawlspace and the subfloor beneath. The team also discovered that these areas were contaminated with asbestos. Over the following months, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Seattle worked with NW New Generation Services and Premier Restoration Services on the extensive project, which was completed in November.

"When we learned about Patricia's unfortunate situation, including the recent loss of her daughter, we were determined to help," Rye said. "I'm so grateful to Tod and Joanne for agreeing to donate 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Seattle's services, and to Nina and Josh for their hard work and commitment throughout the process, as well as to Efren Monares and his team at NW New Generation Services and Greg Barrett and his team at Premier Restoration Services. It's been incredibly gratifying to see our community come together to help one of our neighbors in need."

In addition to repair, remediation and restoration of Scibilia's bathroom, the project included the donation and installation of new flooring, new medicine cabinets and a new vanity and mirrors.

"This was a dream come true, with a brand-new vanity and gorgeous, updated features the icing on the cake," Scibilia said. "I will be forever grateful for the kindness and generosity Rich and 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Seattle and the other companies have shown. Their efforts have truly changed my life."

