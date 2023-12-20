Austin Plumbing Entrepreneur And Local Celebrity Brad Casebier Strikes Chord With Debut Album, Contemplations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The collection of acoustic guitar tracks, features vocal stylings from Isumataq and is available for streaming on Spotify and other streaming services

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad Casebier , founder and former CEO of Radiant Plumbing -- known for its audacious and innovative advertising methods -- transforms his plumbing fame into musical brilliance with debut album release, Contemplations. The album, featuring the vocal stylings of Isumataq, is a collection of instrumental, meditative guitar tracks all composed and played by Casebier.

Cover art for Brad Casebier's debut album, Contemplations

Casebier made waves in local Austin media and the national plumbing industry with his unconventional advertising techniques that garnered widespread attention and numerous earned media appearances, including a challenge from John Oliver, the host of HBO's, Last Week Tonight, which resulted in the host giving a $10,000 donation to the Central Texas Food Bank.



As he takes the plunge from toilets to strings, Casebier's versatility and ability to captivate audiences in unexpected ways is on full display.

"I started playing the guitar as a teenager, and I've always found it to be a source of solace and inspiration," shared Casebier. "My music has always helped me to escape and find respite from the busyness of life and business. My desire is that the music on this album can serve others in the same way and offer a tranquil, meditative pause for busy souls."

The album promises to resonate with music enthusiasts of multiple genres, offering a unique blend of melodies that echo the innovation and creativity that defined Radiant Plumbing's advertising success and put Casebier in the spotlight.

Casebier continues to serve Radiant Plumbing as a board member for its holding company providing consultation as needed.

Contemplations is available for download or streaming on Spotify

and other streaming services.

About Brad Casebier

Along with his wife Sarah, Casebier founded Radiant Plumbing in 1999. Its best-in-class service, quirky advertisements, and friendly experts made it a household name in Central Texas. Casebier remains involved with the organization serving as a board member for its holding company.

Casebier's debut album, Contemplations, is available for download on Spotify and other streaming services. To learn more about Casebier, please visit .

