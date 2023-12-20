Capital Square Fully Subscribes LLC Offering Of Single-Family Build-For-Rent Community Near Dallas

Capital Square formed the Private Equity Group in 2022, managed by experienced real estate executives Dave Platter and Jon Trott as managing directors and private equity co-heads, to profit from opportunities in the housing market, including a dedicated build-for-rent strategy in high growth sunbelt markets.

"Perch Denton is one of the most desirable projects of its kind within the Denton submarket and the broader, Dallas-Fort Worth area," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Capital Square has a dedicated team to develop BFR communities similar to Perch Denton in high growth markets throughout the sunbelt."

Located at 2205 N. Bonnie Brae Street, the 18-acre development includes a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom single-family properties that average 1,005 square feet. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool, fitness center, business center, dog park, pavilion and pickleball court all developed and marketed under the Perch brand.

An abundance of retail, shopping and dining options can be found within a mile of the property, including the adjacent Rayzor Ranch Marketplace anchored by Walmart, Sam's Club and HEB. Immediately to the south is Rayzor Ranch Town Center, which contains an array of fast-casual and sit-down dining options, including In-N-Out, Chipotle, Chili's and more. Interstate 35 and University Drive, Denton's primary east and west thoroughfares, provide residents with direct access to downtown Denton, Frisco, McKinney, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Fort Worth and Dallas.

"The Perch Denton development is located in the Dallas metro, which continues to enjoy significant growth. In fact, Denton County, where this development is located, recently passed the one million resident milestone after experiencing 3.2% annual growth," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer. "As one of the fastest growing regions of the country, this is an ideal investment market for a high-quality build-for-rent community."

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 171 real estate assets for over 6,500 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $590 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.8 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for seven consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.