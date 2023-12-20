South Carolina Entrepreneur Wins Top Producer Of The Year For Two Charleston Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local owner Nate Van Valkenburg takes home the prize for both his Window Hero Charleston and The Designery Charleston locations

HomeFront Brands, the parent company of both Window Hero Charleston and The Designery Charleston , has awarded local owner Nate Van Valkenburg as the Top Producer of the Year for both his South Carolina ventures.

Nate Van Valkenburg, left, shows off his trophy for Top Producer of the Year for his Window Hero Charleston and The Designery Charleston locations. He is pictured with The Designery President Casey Ridley.

The awards were presented to Van Valkenburg earlier this month at HomeFront Brands' Homecoming Convention at the company's headquarters near Charlotte, North Carolina. The conference brought together franchisees, corporate employees and vendor partners to celebrate HomeFront Brands' impressive growth since its inception in late 2022. HomeFront Brands is a property service franchise platform with six emerging concepts in its portfolio, including Window Hero and The Designery.

"It's exciting when an entrepreneur wins an award in the same category for two locations, and Nate was able to accomplish that," said HomeFront Brands Chairman and CEO Jeff Dudan. "The success of our Homecoming Convention showcased the tremendous growth HomeFront Brands has undergone during our first year. Nate Van Valkenburg is a sales champion who has set a standard of achievement that has helped HomeFront Brands excel in our expansion efforts."

The Top Producer of the Year is bestowed upon the franchisee that has soared to the highest echelons of sales excellence, showcasing an unwavering dedication to success and an unmatched ability to drive revenue. HomeFront Brands presented Top Producer awards to a franchise owner for each of the four franchises featured at the convention.

"It's a great honor to receive this award for both my Charleston ventures," Van Valkenburg said. "We would not have won these awards without all the great people who make Window Hero and The Designery prosperous. From the support we've received at HomeFront Brands to our local staff and the clients we serve, the road to our success has been paved with support."

Van Valkenburg attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and worked in the exterior cleaning business for several years before starting his own business. He and his wife, Ali, live in Charleston with their daughter.

For more information on Window Hero Charleston, please visit and for more information on The Designery Charleston, please visit .

About Window Hero

Window Hero is a trusted and reliable company specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services. Whether it's window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing, soft washing, gutter guard installation or even solar panel cleaning, Window Hero has the right team of experts, skills and equipment to get the job done right. Window Hero offers routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning services. Founded in 2005 as Labor Panes, founder Tyler Kirk started the company as a residential window cleaning service before expanding it to offer a variety of exterior cleaning, repair and maintenance services. For more information about Window Hero, please visit .

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner or contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery's immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit .

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands – Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit .

