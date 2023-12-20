Window Hero Lake Norman Owners Win Franchisee Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North Carolinians AJ Bodick and Garrett Chisum also win the CARES Award

at the 2023 HomeFront Brands convention

STATESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Window Hero Lake Norman owners AJ Bodick and Garrett Chisum were presented with both the Franchisee of the Year and the CARES awards at HomeFront Brands' inaugural franchisee convention for their hard work and dedication to their franchise brand.

As the Window Hero Franchisees of the Year, Bodick and Chisum were honored for their commitment to building their business and their positive impact on the franchise and the community. They received trophies and a $1,500 voucher for digital marketing services.

Window Hero Lake Norman owners AJ Bodick, second from the left, and Garrett Chisum, far right, show off their Franchisee of the Year Award with HomeFront Brands CEO Jeff Dudan, left, Window Hero President Tyler Kirk, third from the left, and his wife, Heather.

The two also won the CARES Award, named for HomeFront Brands' core values of community, accountability, respect, excellence and service. This award is given to a HomeFront Brands' franchisee that has captured the admiration of their peers and is determined by a vote of the franchisee community.

"AJ Bodick and Garrett Chisum are devoted to serving their community and their unwavering ability to strive toward excellence every day," said HomeFront Brands Chairman and CEO Jeff Dudan. "Since our founding in 2022, HomeFront Brands has had remarkable growth, and one of the factors contributing to our success is AJ and Garrett's exceptional dedication to our franchise family's core values."

HomeFront Brands presented a CARES Award and a Franchisee of the Year Award to a franchise owner from four of its most prolific brands, including Window Hero, Top Rail Fence, The Designery and Temporary Wall Systems.

"What an honor it is to win the first Franchisee of the Year Award for our Window Hero location," Bodick said. "We have worked extremely hard to make our location successful and to provide our clients with the most professional exterior cleaning experience possible. It's a treat to be recognized for this hard work."

Chisum agreed and added that the team is also happy to have received the CARES Award.

"It's extremely humbling to be chosen for the CARES Award by our peers," he said. "It is always our goal to offer exceptional customer service and community support as a part of what we do daily. This award is a testament to our team's dedication."

Bodick and Chisum have been friends for 18 years and are passionate about the region they grew up in. Bodick and his wife Jessie and their two children, Xander and Ivy, enjoy organized outdoor games like tee ball or soccer while Chisum and his wife Emma and daughter, Alice, are more up for hanging out with friends.

Bodick has owned and operated Window Hero Lake Norman since 2017. Chisum signed on in 2022 when the location became a part of the HomeFront Brands franchise family.

About Window Hero

Window Hero is a trusted and reliable company specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services. Whether it's window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing, soft washing, gutter guard installation or even solar panel cleaning, Window Hero has the right team of experts, skills and equipment to get the job done right. Window Hero offers routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning services. Founded in 2005 as Labor Panes, founder Tyler Kirk started the company as a residential window cleaning service before expanding it to offer a variety of exterior cleaning, repair and maintenance services. For more information about Window Hero, please visit .

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit .

