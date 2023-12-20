Oil prices show minimal fluctuations as investors eye Red Sea attacks

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, oil prices showed minimal fluctuations as investors juggled worries about potential disruptions in Suez Canal trade routes due to Houthi attacks. Simultaneously, the expected rise in US crude oil inventories curbed any significant price hikes, indicating subdued demand in the world's largest oil-consuming nation.



At 10:09 a.m. local time (0709 GMT), the global benchmark crude, Brent, was valued at USD79.32 per barrel, reflecting a marginal 0.11 percent decline from its closing price of USD79.23 per barrel in the preceding trading session on Tuesday.



Simultaneously, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), was trading at USD74.09 per barrel at 10:09 a.m. local time (0709 GMT), registering a slight 0.20 percent decrease from the closing price of USD73.94 per barrel on the previous Tuesday.



The Yemeni rebel group, the Houthis, persist in launching attacks, contributing to upward movements in oil prices. Their intensified assaults on commercial vessels in the Red Sea have led to disruptions in global maritime trade, compelling major international shipping companies to reroute their operations.



Numerous global companies, such as the Italian and Swiss-owned Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Denmark-based shipper Maersk, German shipper Hapag-Lloyd, and France-based shipper CMA CGM, halted all sailings in the Red Sea following security concerns and compromises.



The Houthi group has pledged to persist in its attacks on Israeli ships traversing nearby waters in the Red Sea, expressing solidarity with Palestinians confronting what they perceive as Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

