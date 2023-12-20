Asensus Announces Sale Of Senhance Robotic System In Romania

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Senhance® System to be placed at a pediatric hospital in Timisoara, Romania

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient, announced the sale of a Senhance® Surgical System that will be placed in Louis Turcanu Clinical Emergency Hospital for Children in Timisoara, Romania.



"We are pleased that yet another Senhance Surgical System will be used for pediatric procedures, and very excited that such a respected and innovative hospital in Europe will be utilizing the system," commented Anthony Fernando, President and CEO of Asensus Surgical. "This underscores our joint commitment to innovation and patient-centered care. The Senhance Surgical System, with its specialized 3mm and 5mm instruments, is tailored for the delicate nature of pediatric procedures. Together, our aim is to enhance outcomes and the well-being of children."





The Senhance Surgical System was developed to address the challenges of pediatric surgery while preserving the benefits of minimally invasive surgery.

“Integrating the Senhance Surgical System into our Department of Pediatrics is a significant step forward in enhancing our pediatric surgical capabilities,” said Prof. Dr. Calin Popoiu, Department of Pediatrics at Louis Turcanu Clinical Emergency Hospital for Children.“Looking ahead, we are eager to explore new possibilities together, continually striving to improve our surgical technology for the betterment of patient care.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Asensus Surgical and incorporate the Senhance Surgical System into our clinical practice," said Associate Professor Dr. Radu Iacob, Department of Pediatric Surgery at Louis Turcanu Clinical Emergency Hospital. "The advanced robotic-assisted technology of the Senhance System has the potential to enhance surgical outcomes for our young patients, and we look forward to further advancing the field of pediatric and adolescent surgery with this cutting-edge platform."

About Louis Turcanu Clinical Emergency Hospital for Children

Louis Turcanu Clinical Emergency Hospital for Children in Timisoara stands as the primary provider of pediatric medical services in the western region of Romania. Established in 1903, the hospital offers a diverse range of professional services spanning all pediatric specialties, including but not limited to pediatric cardiology, nephrology, gastroenterology, oncology, hematology, allergology, immunology and stem cells transplantation. The hospital houses an Emergency Reception Unit for pediatric emergencies. Apart from its role as a healthcare provider, the hospital plays a crucial educational role by training students and resident doctors. The hospital actively engages in post-secondary, post-university education, continuing medical education, and medical scientific research activities. The hospital is committed to excellence, aiming to provide high-performance, quality medical services comparable to international standards while remaining financially accessible.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided SurgeryTM by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. Based upon the foundations of Digital Laparoscopy and the Senhance Surgical System, the Company is developing the LUNATM Surgical System, a next generation robotic and instrument system as a foundation of its Digital Surgery solution. These systems will be powered by the Intelligent Surgical UnitTM to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, Augmented Intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. The Senhance Surgical System is now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: To learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery, and digital laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to the Senhance Surgical System and Louis Turcanu Clinical Emergency Hospital for Children in Timisoara, Romania initiating a program with the Senhance System. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include whether Asensus and the Louis Turcanu Clinical Emergency Hospital for Children will be able to enhance patient outcomes and the well-being of children; whether the Senhance System will enhance the pediatric capabilities of Louis Turcanu Clinical Emergency Hospital for Children and whether Asensus and the Louis Turcanu Clinical Emergency Hospital for Children will further advance the field of pediatric and adolescent surgery using the Senhance System. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2023 and our other filings we make with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

