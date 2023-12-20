Mikra Launches New Immune Protect Gummies With Bundle Sales Promotion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mikra launches Protect, a new natural immune support product based on Aronia berries and key vitamins, shipping a free trial bottle with our next 500 orders

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the“Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, is pleased to announce the launch of its new immune support product, Protect , by its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. ("Mikra"), with a new bundle sales promotion where the next 500 customer orders will receive a trial bottle of Protect at no cost. This bundle sale is available now at .



"With our renewed rigor and focus on the power of combining the highest quality science-driven clinical research with a holistic, whole-person approach to natural wellness, the team at Mikra is delighted to bring a second new product to market this year," said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. "Through bundled sales and other promotions, the Mikra team is working hard to further boost sales and establish a presence in the market. Mikra's next new science-based product is anticipated to complete R&D and formulation in Q1, and we look forward to sharing much more about it at that time."

Protect comes in a tasty gummy format that combines the antioxidant power of Aronia berries with the reliable immune support functions of supplemental zinc and vitamin C, complemented by vitamin D to tackle the shorter days in winter.

A comprehensive U.S. clinical review underscored the benefits of Protect 's main active ingredient:

As documented in previous studies, Aronia berries show potent inhibitory activity toward various types of infections, which have been attributed to their potent antioxidant components1.

Regarding other key active ingredients in Protect , a Swiss clinical review concluded:

These trials document that adequate intakes of vitamin C and zinc ameliorate symptoms and shorten the duration of respiratory tract infections including the common cold2.

Mikra is pushing biosciences beyond the expected with the belief that it is possible to add more active, vigorous, enjoyable, and valuable years to your life through protecting and maintaining your cellular health. Its recent addition of two innovative natural products aligns with Mikra's commitment to reaching a wider audience and making their innovative products readily available to enhance wellness journeys.

Lifeist is committed to bringing natural products -- backed by real science -- to current and future customers and looks forward to introducing additional new products in the first two quarters of 2024.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia's largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health.

