Rentschler Biopharma Announces Major Client Project For New U.S. Facility At Milford, MA Site

State-of-the-art Rentschler Biopharma Manufacturing Center (RBMC) facility slated to open for business next year



LAUPHEIM, Germany and MILFORD, Mass., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced that the company has secured a major client for the new Rentschler Biopharma Manufacturing Center (RBMC) facility at its manufacturing site in Milford, Massachusetts. The RBMC is planned to be operational in the second half of 2024.

The company, a long-standing client of Rentschler Biopharma in Germany, has contracted to have its product lead manufactured at the RBMC for clinical supply. This innovative protein therapeutic is seeking to address a form of cancer. Rentschler Biopharma successfully produced cGMP-quality product for early phase clinical testing at its manufacturing site in Laupheim, Germany. The project will now be transferred to the U.S. for additional supply.

Federico Pollano, Senior Vice President Business Development of Rentschler Biopharma, said:“We are delighted to have our client place their trust in us to manufacture their product for their continued clinical development. An important aspect of our services is the seamlessness of our operations across sites and our consistent delivery of top-quality products. We strive to be a true partner with our clients and look forward to bringing more projects, from both new and existing clients to our new state-of-the-art U.S. facility.”

Benedikt von Braunmühl, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma, commented:“Rentschler Biopharma is committed to reducing the complexity of biopharmaceutical manufacturing for our clients, and our RBMC facility was designed to be easily adaptable to meet clients' evolving needs as they advance and grow. Today's announcement highlights the strategic significance of our U.S. operations in growing our international capabilities and reinforces our dedication to being a provider of comprehensive development and production solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry. Moreover, it underlines our commitment to advancing medicine to save lives, together with our clients and partners.”

The current Milford site has gone from a single-product commercial facility to producing multiple products in an up to 500 L bioreactor set up. The new, state-of-the-art RBMC adds 22,000 square feet of manufacturing cleanroom space and houses four new 2,000 L single-use bioreactors. This is the largest expansion in the company's more than 150-year history and will double Rentschler Biopharma's global cGMP capacity. The facility will mainly focus on commercial production of highly complex molecules for international clients.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, including adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies, as well as related consulting activities, project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,400 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with a second site in Milford, MA, USA. Rentschler ATMP Ltd., located in Stevenage, UK, is dedicated to cell and gene therapies. For further information, please visit . Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn .

